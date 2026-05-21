No formal security clearance apparently took place before Andrew's appointment as Trade Envoy. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

The late Queen Elizabeth II played a central role in the appointment of Prince Andrew as Britain's Trade Envoy, according to newly released government documents.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Elizabeth II personally lobbied to make Andrew Britain's Trade Envoy, according to government documents released for the first time.

The documents also show that no formal security clearance was apparently carried out before Andrew's appointment.

The government says this is understandable as the role has traditionally been held by members of the Royal Family.

Andrew remains under pressure because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and has already lost all royal titles and duties. Show more

The late Queen Elizabeth II played an important role in the appointment of former Prince Andrew as the British government's trade envoy. This is clear from the first documents published by the British government on the appointment of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The younger brother of King Charles III (77) was arrested in February in the wake of the scandal surrounding the US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The suspicion: In his former role as a trade commissioner, he is said to have passed on sensitive information to Epstein. The police investigation is ongoing. The 66-year-old was banned from his official role in the royal family and stripped of all titles and honors.

Secretary of State: no review of Andrew

The Queen's desire to fill the post of Trade Envoy with Andrew, often described as her favorite son, is reflected in a letter addressed to the Foreign Office in 2000, which states that it is "very important" to her that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes on a "prominent role in promoting national interests". "It is the Queen's wish that the Duke of York should succeed the Duke of Kent in this role." Before Andrew, the Queen's cousin, Prince Edward, represented British trade interests abroad.

There is no evidence in the documents that a formal security vetting of Andrew took place before he took up his role, according to Chris Bryant, the Secretary of State for Trade. "There is also no evidence that this was considered," Bryant said in a written statement. However, this was "understandable" as Andrew's appointment was simply a continuation of the royal casting of the role.

Andrew did not want to play golf abroad

The 41 pages published so far also reveal individual character traits of the ex-prince. For example, a letter from a diplomat working for the Foreign Office at the time reveals that Andrew tended to favor "highly developed countries". In addition, Andrew did not want to play golf abroad - in his view, this was "a private matter", according to the letter.

Mountbatten-Windsor traveled around the world as a special envoy from 2001 to 2011 and was also mocked as "Air Miles Andy" due to his frequent travel at taxpayers' expense. He was close friends with Epstein. The multimillionaire, who died in prison in 2019, ran a paedophile abuse ring for years, to which numerous people fell victim.

One of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, who has since died, accused Andrew of having abused her several times, sometimes when she was still a minor. The ex-prince denies the allegations, but a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in the USA reportedly ended in a multi-million dollar settlement.

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