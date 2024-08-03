Queen Rania of Jordan becomes a grandmother The new member of the Hashemite royal family, Iman, in the arms of her grandmother Queen Rania. Image: IMAGO/PPE They have become parents: Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II with his pregnant wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on his 30th birthday on June 28, 2024. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Queen Rania, King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at King Abdullah's 25th anniversary on the throne in June 2024. Now there is reason to celebrate again. Image: IMAGO/PPE Queen Rania of Jordan becomes a grandmother The new member of the Hashemite royal family, Iman, in the arms of her grandmother Queen Rania. Image: IMAGO/PPE They have become parents: Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II with his pregnant wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on his 30th birthday on June 28, 2024. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Queen Rania, King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at King Abdullah's 25th anniversary on the throne in June 2024. Now there is reason to celebrate again. Image: IMAGO/PPE

Offspring in the Jordanian royal family: Rajwa, the wife of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania have become grandparents.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa have had a daughter.

The 53-year-old queen has resolved to be a "fun grandma". Show more

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa have become parents for the first time, just over a year after their wedding in June 2023. They have named their daughter Iman, after Hussein's younger sister, Princess Iman.

The official statement from the palace: "The Royal Hashemite Court is delighted to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed with a baby girl on August 3, 2024".

Crown Prince Hussein said back in June that he was "very excited" about the new phase with a baby. "Everything will definitely change with the children. I don't know what to expect, but thank God we are excited and the family is excited too," the heir to the throne told "Al Arabiya".

Queen Rania is looking forward to her role as grandma

The 53-year-old queen has resolved to be a "funny grandma", she revealed in an interview on "Good Morning America". Her son also confirmed that Rania can hardly wait to become a grandma. "My mother started shopping for baby clothes weeks ago," he told Al Arabiya in May.

Hussein is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and his wife Rania. His father appointed him crown prince in 2009. He was still a teenager at the time. A few years earlier, King Abdullah II had stripped his younger half-brother, Prince Hamzah, of the title. The office had remained vacant in the meantime.