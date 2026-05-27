More worries for the Norwegian Queen Sonja (88): She now has to be hospitalized due to heart problems. "The Queen suffers from atrial fibrillation and heart failure and has been admitted to hospital for a few days for examination and observation," the Royal Household announced. Just last week, the Norwegian had to cancel appointments due to atrial fibrillation.
She was already on sick leave for this week and had canceled a planned trip to four western Norwegian municipalities with her husband, King Harald V (89). Initially, however, the palace had said that the Queen wanted to rest at home.
Sonja had already been hospitalized at the beginning of 2025 due to cardiac fibrillation after a ski tour. She was subsequently fitted with a pacemaker. Her husband Harald also has recurring health problems and has already undergone heart surgery. The Norwegian royals are also very worried about Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from a serious lung disease.