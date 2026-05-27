Queen Sonja of Norway went into cardiac fibrillation for the second time in a short space of time. dpa (Archivbild)

There is no end to the health problems in Norway's royal family. For the second time in a short space of time, Queen Sonja's heart is weakening. Now the 88-year-old has been admitted to hospital.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Norway's Queen Sonja has to be treated in hospital for heart problems.

Just last week, the 88-year-old had to cancel appointments due to atrial fibrillation.

There are also concerns about Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who is suffering from a serious lung disease. Show more

More worries for the Norwegian Queen Sonja (88): She now has to be hospitalized due to heart problems. "The Queen suffers from atrial fibrillation and heart failure and has been admitted to hospital for a few days for examination and observation," the Royal Household announced. Just last week, the Norwegian had to cancel appointments due to atrial fibrillation.

She was already on sick leave for this week and had canceled a planned trip to four western Norwegian municipalities with her husband, King Harald V (89). Initially, however, the palace had said that the Queen wanted to rest at home.

Sonja had already been hospitalized at the beginning of 2025 due to cardiac fibrillation after a ski tour. She was subsequently fitted with a pacemaker. Her husband Harald also has recurring health problems and has already undergone heart surgery. The Norwegian royals are also very worried about Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from a serious lung disease.