When chocolate becomes an obsession: In the middle of the night today, dozens of people queued up at Lindt & Sprüngli in Kilchberg ZH to buy Dubai chocolate. blue News tried to find out why.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you It is highly coveted, but costs a small fortune: we are talking about Dubai chocolate

This Saturday morning, dozens of people were already queuing up in the middle of the night at Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg ZH because they didn't want to miss the Swiss premiere of Dubai chocolate.

And the company Lindt & Sprüngli is not even the inventor of Dubai chocolate.

The recipe originally came from Fix Dessert Chocolatier, which has been selling the chocolate in Dubai since 2021. Company founder and chocolate artist Sarah Hamouda is considered the inventor. Show more

Queuing for hours for a bar of chocolate - that's what happened this Saturday morning at Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg ZH. And not just any chocolate, but the so-called Dubai chocolate.

The chocolate filled with pistachio cream and Kadayif threads, also known as angel hair, hit Tiktok like hardly any other food.

The limited-edition Dubai chocolate from Lindt & Sprüngli has already caused a huge rush in the company's own stores in Germany. And this morning it did the same in Switzerland.

Dozens of people brave the icy cold

Despite the icy cold, the first people were already waiting outside the Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg ZH at half past one in the morning. When the store finally opened its doors at 9.30 a.m., several hundred people were already waiting outside.

The edition of Lindt & Sprüngli's Dubai chocolate is limited to 500 pieces. The price per bar is a whopping 14.95 francs. The rare bars are already being offered on eBay for several hundred euros.

Which proves once again: Artificial scarcity is currently one of the most effective sales strategies.

Are there other reasons why sales are limited to 500 pieces? "It takes a lot of effort to make a Dubai chocolate, which is why it can only be made by hand," explains Master Chocolatier Stefan Bruderer from Lindt Home of Chocolate in Blick.

And because the manufacturing process is not quite so trivial, only a limited number are currently being sold in Switzerland.

Lindt is not the inventor of Dubai chocolate

Incidentally, Lindt & Sprüngli is not the inventor of Dubai chocolate. The recipe originally comes from the company Fix Dessert Chocolatier, which has been offering it in Dubai since 2021. Company founder and chocolate artist Sarah Hamouda is considered the inventor.

Thanks to the support of influencers, the chocolate quickly went viral and became a coveted collector's item.

Incidentally, Sarah Hamouda came up with the chocolate recipe during her pregnancy. "I would never have thought that my creation would become a global hit," says Hamouda in an interview with US TV station CNN.

The characteristic crunch of Dubai chocolate

If you also want to eat Dubai chocolate but don't want to pay so much money for it and also like being in the kitchen, you can also make it yourself at home - you only need a few ingredients.

There are already various instructions circulating on the Internet - here are the instructions from Dr. Oetker.

And here is the list of ingredients again: In addition to milk chocolate, you need pistachio cream, sesame nut (tahini) and kadayif threads made from dough, which can also be found in the Turkish pastry baklava.

"These," says inventor Sarah Hamouda, "give the Dubai chocolate its characteristic crunch."

More videos from the department