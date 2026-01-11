Presenter Günther Jauch and a contestant in the current "3 Million Euro Week" of the RTL show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Who actually comes up with all the questions that Günther Jauch has been asking his contestants on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" for 26 years? The head of the quiz editorial team has now revealed his insider knowledge.

No time? blue News summarizes for you How do you come up with the questions for the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?"?

Harald Valder, head of the quiz editorial team, talks in an interview about the courage to use half-knowledge and the perfect preparation for the show.

"You can get a lot of answers from half-knowledge. But you also need the coolness to use your half-knowledge cleverly in this extreme situation," says Valder. Show more

What happens when presenter Günther Jauch is not satisfied with a quiz question on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" was demonstrated to the TV audience on Wednesday evening's show.

The presenter became unusually clear after a consistently incorrectly answered selection question. A complex multiple play on words got on Jauch's nerves. And the candidates too - nobody knew the answer.

Günther Jauch was outraged: "If something like that happens again, we'll cancel the show," he criticized. "We can rename the show. No longer 'Who wants to be a millionaire', but 'Who will win 100 euros in exceptional cases?

Quiz author Harald Valder may have winced at this scolding. For 13 years, he has been the head of an editorial team that comes up with the quiz questions on behalf of the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" production company Endemol Shine.

In an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", Valder now talks about the work of his seven-strong team and also about questions that have gone "totally pear-shaped".

When mistakes happen, the mood in the editorial team is bad

"Either we misjudged the level of difficulty - that rarely happens, but it can happen," said the former geography student.

And he continued: "Or you get the feeling that the question was so complicated that neither Mr. Jauch nor the candidate could do anything with it and the whole thing had to be explained in a complicated way. Then we think about how questions of this kind could be formulated more simply in future."

Writing the questions only accounts for 10 to 20 percent of the working time, Valder continues. Checking the questions takes up the rest of the time: "One person formulates the question, two others check whether it's actually correct as we write it."

Nevertheless, it has sometimes happened that two possible answers were correct. In such cases, the mood in the editorial team is really bad for at least a week.

Valder: "It's all about winning a million!"

The quiz author advises candidates who end up in the hot quiz chair: "You can get a lot of answers from half-knowledge. But you also need to be cool enough to use your half-knowledge cleverly in this extreme situation."

In addition, thorough preparation for the show is essential: "I'm always amazed that people don't prepare."

Harald Valder continues: "I read the daily newspaper every day beforehand, and not just the sports section, but everything from A to Z for once, the movie charts, the music charts, the ' Spiegel' bestseller list. I have the federal cabinet at my fingertips, I memorize all 16 ministers. It's all about winning a million!"

Incidentally, presenter Günther Jauch has nothing to do with any of this, as Harald Velder assures us in the "SZ" interview. The presenter sees the questions for the first time when he asks them to the candidates. And that's a good thing.

"I think it would get him into trouble if he already knew the answer and then always had to try to remain as neutral as possible."

