The medieval metal band Feuerschwanz became the topic of conversation at the German ESC preliminary round 2025. They divided opinion with a metal version of "Dragostea Din Tei" - even Stefan Raab was torn.

Stefan Raab criticized the song, but praised the show and the band's musical talent.

The band, known from Wacken, could become Germany's ESC hopefuls for 2025. Show more

The preliminary round for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel has begun in numerous countries. In Germany too - where one act in Friday's preliminary round is providing plenty to talk about.

The medieval metal band Feuerschwanz from Nuremberg brought a breath of fresh air to the show with their fiery performance.

With their version of the summer hit "Dragostea Din Tei" by O-Zone, which they refined with a typical metal sound, fire and loud screams, they surprised the jury and audience. Stefan Raab in particular, who plays a key role in selecting the German ESC act, was initially horrified: "Such a crap song!" he said - but then couldn't help but praise it: "You did it so much better."

Raab jokes and makes the audience laugh

Raab, who already dared to experiment musically in the 2000s with his "Dicks on Fire" project, felt reminded of his own past. "And I'm just wondering whether I can sue you", he joked, causing laughter, before adding: "That was great entertainment, you are super musicians, it didn't come out of a box here. That was a huge spectacle!" Entertainer Elton was also thrilled: "That was a great show!"

Feuerschwanz, who have already performed at the Wacken Festival and have two number 1 albums to their name, are no strangers to the music business. Their participation could give the ESC a special, unusual sound.

Whether they will actually represent Germany in Basel will only be decided in the coming rounds - but one thing is certain: they are already providing plenty to talk about and entertainment.