The son of two celebrities has got married: David Schumacher shares several pictures of the ceremony on Instagram. His father is also currently planning a wedding.

No time? blue News summarizes for you David Schumacher, son of Ralf and Cora Schumacher, married Hungarian racing driver Vivien Keszthelyi in Salzburg and shared wedding pictures on Instagram.

Father Ralf Schumacher publicly congratulated the couple on the wedding, while mother Cora was not invited to the ceremony, according to media reports.

Ralf Schumacher also announced that he would soon be marrying his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne himself. Show more

David Schumacher has married. The son of ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher and reality TV star Cora Schumacher shared three photos of himself and his bride Vivien Keszthelyi on Instagram.

The 24-year-old wrote: "Officially Mr & Mrs." His father Ralf also shared a picture of the two - obviously - kissing at the wedding and wrote: "A wonderful day". According to Ralf Schumacher's advisor, the wedding took place on Friday.

"We said yes, surrounded by the love of our family and closest friends - and that meant everything," continues the post, which racing driver David Schumacher shared today.

He drove in the DTM racing series in 2022 and 2023. The bride Vivien Keszthelyi also shared the post. She is a Hungarian racing driver.

Celebrities were also quick to respond. Reality TV star Carmen Geiss, for example, wrote: "Dear David and dear Vivienne finally Schumacher, from the bottom of our hearts we, the Geissens, would like to congratulate you on this wonderful stage of your lives together." As Bild reported on Friday, the wedding is said to have taken place in Salzburg, Austria.

However, there was a shadow at the celebrity wedding: mother Cora was not invited, as reported by Bild.de.

According to media reports, there has long been a public conflict between Cora Schumacher and parts of the Schumacher family, in particular her ex-husband Ralf and son David.

Ralf Schumacher and partner Étienne also want to get married

Another wedding is about to take place in the Schumacher family. Ralf (50) and his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne (36) officially announced this on February 10, but did not give a date.

Ralf Schumacher is the brother of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher. He made his homosexuality and relationship public in an Instagram post in July 2024. He was married to Cora Schumacher until 2015 - David is their son.

