SRF is already implementing further cost-cutting and personnel measures in the coming months due to the tight financial situation. Among the programs affected is "SRF bi de Lüüt - live". The overview.

Sven Ziegler

After the end of "G&G", the next cost-cutting measures at SRF will follow on Thursday. SRF has announced that adjustments to its offering and technology will result in savings of around CHF 8 million.

The adjustments to the offering are spread across all channels. blue News provides you with an overview of what will change for you.

Numerous changes to TV

Presenters Salar Bahrampoori and Fabienne Bamert and Fabian Zbinden at the barbecue SRF

The changes have numerous effects. For example, after 20 years, SRF is replacing the society magazine "G&G - Gesichter und Geschichten", as was announced on Wednesday. From August, in addition to the moderated newsflash and "Mini Chuchi, dini Chuchi", purchased entertainment formats - in particular factuals - will be shown between 6 and 7 pm.

Furthermore, SRF is doing away with the two annual editions of "SRF bi de Lüt - Live" and the production of the "Swiss Comedy Awards" on Saturday evenings on SRF 1 and is developing new offerings that are better suited to time-shifted use on streaming platforms in line with changes in media consumption.

The decision has no impact on the numerous other "SRF bi de Lüt" formats such as "Landfrauenküche" or "Hüttengeschichten". In addition, the summer breaks for individual programs will be extended and more reruns will be broadcast at off-peak times.

Adjustments on the radio

There are also changes at Radio SRF. sda

There are also changes to radio. In future, the main focus will be on shorter programs. This is why Radio SRF 1 is doing away with the radio play on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the business magazine "Trend". Instead, some of the free resources will be used for daily and in-depth business reporting.

The same is happening with the "Science Magazine" on Radio SRF 2 Kultur. Instead, knowledge content is integrated into the daily program. The morning program on Radio SRF 2 Kultur will be given a uniform profile. SRF is discontinuing the program "Kontext" and will instead broadcast 25-minute live talks on art, literature, film, music and society.

The "Passage" program will also be discontinued. The slots this frees up on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons will be used for second broadcasts of existing formats.

Radio SRF 4 News will focus even more strongly on mornings and the evening before and will instead dispense with live presentations between 9.30 am and 12 noon. In future, selected content, background reports and half-hour news will be broadcast in the morning.

Culture and literature

In its literary reporting, SRF is focusing on the strong "Literature Club" brand. The podcast "Zwei mit Buch" will also appear under this name in future. In addition, the online offering "Bestenliste" will be linked even more closely with the "Literaturclub".

SRF is continuing along the same path in its classical and jazz offerings and will be merging additional programs in the coming months. Synergies are also possible with "Im Konzertsaal", where SRF will take over further concert recordings from RTS and RSI in future.

Several radio formats will be streamlined in some cases. These include "Spasspartout", "Buchzeichen" and "Dini Mundart". The "Hitparade" and "Sounds!" on Radio SRF 3 will also remain, but will be given a savings mandate.

In return, SRF is discontinuing the podcast "Sounds! Zentrale" podcast. Radio SRF Virus will utilize more synergies with other offerings for a younger audience, including through joint editorial planning.

Technology

Adjustments are also being made to the technology. sda

In addition to the changes to the offering, the Technology department must also implement savings of around CHF 3 million in the near future. SRF has developed various measures to achieve this.

A further 7 full-time positions will be cut by 2026 and service and license costs as well as other IT services will be reduced. Planned projects will also be postponed.

The current measures will be implemented in stages from now until the beginning of 2026, with further budget cuts in order to achieve a balanced budget in 2025.

SRF will gradually implement the necessary job cuts over the coming months. The SRG social plan will be used for the employees affected.