Ralf Schumacher, the former Formula 1 driver, says "I do" to his partner. IMAGO/HANZA MEDIA

From everyday life to the wedding ceremony: Ralf Schumacher and his partner open up their private life for a TV series and let the public take part in their wedding.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ralf Schumacher is turning his wedding with partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne into a four-part TV documentary on Sky.

The series shows both the wedding preparations and the couple's everyday life, including son David, but without ex-wife Cora.

The broadcast begins on May 21, 2026 and culminates in the wedding ceremony in Saint-Tropez at the beginning of June. Show more

Ralf Schumacher (50) is getting serious - and is letting the public get up close and personal. Together with his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne (36), the former Formula 1 driver is turning his wedding into a TV event. As the broadcaster Sky confirmed on Wednesday, a four-part documentary series will accompany the couple on their way to the big day.

The program is entitled "Ralf & Étienne: We say yes" and provides exclusive insights into the preparations on the Côte d'Azur. From the choice of location to the wedding rings to the witnesses - no detail remains hidden, the cameras are everywhere. The fee for these intimate insights remains a secret. But one thing is clear: this deal is unlikely to have been cheap.

One person is missing from the wedding

But the series doesn't just show wedding planning. It also focuses on the couple's everyday life. Ralf Schumacher's son David (24), who is also part of the project, is also involved. One person, however, is likely to be missing: Ex-wife Cora Schumacher (49). After their separation, the two had a public war of the roses - so intense that she was not even invited to the wedding of their son.

Schumacher made his relationship with Étienne public in July 2024 - at the same time as coming out on Instagram. After their engagement in February 2026, the next step is now to walk down the aisle. "Étienne and I are going through life together, and this series documents exactly that: our everyday life, our work, our differences and similarities, our plans," says Schumacher at the launch of the series about the project. His partner is also behind the decision: "It feels right to not only hold the wedding ceremony in private, but to share it publicly."

If you want to watch, you won't have to wait long: the first two episodes will be released on Sky on May 21, 2026. Another episode will follow on May 28. Finally, the highlight will be the wedding ceremony in Saint-Tropez, which will be shown from June 6.