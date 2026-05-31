Ralf Schumacher says yes in Saint-Tropez - Gallery Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne and Ralf Schumacher have married. (archive picture) Image: dpa The wedding was planned down to the last detail and filmed. (archive picture) Image: dpa Ralf Schumacher says yes in Saint-Tropez - Gallery Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne and Ralf Schumacher have married. (archive picture) Image: dpa The wedding was planned down to the last detail and filmed. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Love, sun, Riviera glitz: Ralf Schumacher married his partner in Saint-Tropez and celebrated with more than 100 guests. His son David Schumacher was right in the middle of it all as best man.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Ralf Schumacher and his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne got married in Saint-Tropez.

Carmen and Robert Geiss, known from the reality show "Die Geissens", were among the 110 invited guests.

A special highlight was a huge firework display shortly after midnight. Show more

A great moment on the Côte d'Azur: Ralf Schumacher (50) and his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne (36) said "I do" in Saint-Tropez at the town hall, as confirmed by Ralf Schumacher's management. The couple then celebrated at a private estate in the famous French seaside resort.

Dinner at sunset and fireworks

Around 110 guests were invited. According to entertainment provider Sky, they included Ralf's son David Schumacher, who had arrived with his wife as best man. Carmen and Robert Geiss, known from the reality show "Die Geissens", were also part of the wedding party.

Ralf Schumacher (50) and his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne (36) on their way to the town hall. imago

Sky attended the festivities and filmed the wedding in the four-part documentary series "Ralf & Étienne: We say yes". The wedding episode can be seen on June 6, and the series has been airing on Sky and WOW on Thursdays since May 21.

After the ceremony in the town hall, the party went to the beach club "La Bouillabaisse" for dinner at sunset. Live music provided an atmospheric setting, and a special highlight was a large firework display shortly after midnight.

Ex-wife congratulates: "True love finds its way"

Ralf's ex-wife Cora Schumacher (49) also spoke out in "Bild" before the wedding and congratulated her former husband. She said: "They always say that true love finds its way. In some cases, it just takes a little longer until everyone at the racetrack really knows which way the race is actually going. Nevertheless, all the best for the wedding." Cora was married to Ralf from 2001 to 2015. Their marriage produced son David Schumacher, who is now an active racing driver himself.

Groom Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne is professionally involved with the wine brand "Schumacher Wines". The 36-year-old was previously politically active in France and stood as a candidate in the Lot-et-Garonne department for the then "Front National", now the "Rassemblement National". He was also active in local politics for a time before retiring from political life in 2020.

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