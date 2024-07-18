Ralf Schumacher outed himself with this picture at the weekend. Instagram

On Sunday, Ralf Schumacher (49) came out of the closet and spoke about his new love Étienne. It has now come to light that the Frenchman has long supported the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay on Instagram.

The former racing driver has been with his new love Étienne for two years.

Until now, not much was known about the man at Schumacher's side. Several media outlets have reported that Étienne used to support the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen. Show more

Former Formula 1 racing driver Ralf Schumacher surprised the world with his heartfelt love outing.

Not much is known about Schumacher's new love Étienne. The two lovebirds have been a couple for two years.

Now various media are reporting that Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne has been campaigning for the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen for a long time.

The German newspaper "Bild " writes that Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne was already campaigning for the Le Pen party at the age of 17 and became a member in 2007. At the age of 23, he joined the Front National as a candidate, and at 27 he was the youngest candidate in the parliamentary elections.

In 2011, the Schumi partner even became the party's departmental secretary. He then headed the lists for the local elections in Villeneuve-sur-Lot and was also elected as a municipal and regional councillor in the Lot-et-Garonne department.

Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne: His father is a farmer

The German newspaper reports that Etienne's father Serge (65) is president of the Chamber of Agriculture of Lot-et-Garonne and supports the farmers' union.

Etienne's love for Le Pen's party stems from his environment. In an earlier interview, he revealed the following about Marine Le Pen: "I liked her."

More videos from the department