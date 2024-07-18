Étienne Bousquet-CassagneRalf Schumacher's new love is involved in the Le Pen party
Carlotta Henggeler
18.7.2024
On Sunday, Ralf Schumacher (49) came out of the closet and spoke about his new love Étienne. It has now come to light that the Frenchman has long supported the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen.
Former Formula 1 racing driver Ralf Schumacher surprised the world with his heartfelt love outing.
Not much is known about Schumacher's new love Étienne. The two lovebirds have been a couple for two years.
Now various media are reporting that Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne has been campaigning for the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen for a long time.
The German newspaper "Bild " writes that Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne was already campaigning for the Le Pen party at the age of 17 and became a member in 2007. At the age of 23, he joined the Front National as a candidate, and at 27 he was the youngest candidate in the parliamentary elections.
In 2011, the Schumi partner even became the party's departmental secretary. He then headed the lists for the local elections in Villeneuve-sur-Lot and was also elected as a municipal and regional councillor in the Lot-et-Garonne department.