In the gripping thriller "The Amateur", a CIA computer genius wants to avenge his deceased wife on his own initiative. Rami Malek is the ideal cast for the intellectual spy.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Amateur" is about a CIA office worker who trains to become a secret agent in order to avenge the murder of his wife.

The revenge thriller surprises with the protagonist's imaginative methods in pursuit of his targets.

"Mr. Robot" star Rami Malek fits perfectly into the image of the nerdy spy and shines with an authentic and emotional performance.

"The Amateur" is now showing at the blue Cinema Show more

An introverted computer specialist does not fit the typical image of a spy hunting down terrorists. However, this is exactly what happens in the gripping revenge thriller "The Amateur" by English director James Hawes.

The leading role of this mastermind is perfectly cast with Rami Malek. In the TV series "Mr. Robot", he already embodied a computer genius in a thriller as a hacker and delivered a captivating performance with his expressive facial expressions and bright, wide eyes. In "The Amateur" he proves his talent once again.

Malek plays CIA employee Charlie Heller. He always carries out his work as a decoder with aplomb. Due to his introverted nature, he has few social interactions. Charlie's life spirals out of control when his wife (Rachel Brosnahan) is killed in a terrorist attack in London.

Because his superiors are not prepared to take immediate action, he acts on his own initiative. Charlie plans a campaign of revenge and wants to become a secret agent. Although he receives help from an experienced instructor(Laurence Fishburne), his plan turns out to be more difficult than expected. More than ever, he has to rely on his ingenuity to hunt down the terrorists.

Watch the video to find out how "The Amateur" creates suspense in its very own way and what makes Rami Malek's performance so brilliant.

Tickets & weitere Filme findest du hier. Zum Kino

More from the department