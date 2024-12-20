How much do the Swiss donate? And how helpful are they? A ranking by the British Charities Aid Foundation shows. Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Switzerland is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But how generous are we in this country? A ranking provides insights into the stingiest and least helpful nations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The World Giving Index 2023 shows Indonesia as the most generous country in the world.

At 65th place, Switzerland is only average, especially when it comes to helpfulness towards foreigners.

Countries such as Kenya, Bangladesh and Nigeria lead the way in terms of willingness to help, while Poland and Japan bring up the rear, both in the overall index and in terms of willingness to donate. Show more

Those who have a lot can also share. And those who are well off can help. That's the basic idea, but in reality it doesn't always look like that, as the World Giving Index of the British Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) proves.

The evaluation focuses on three main areas: Willingness to help strangers, willingness to donate and volunteering in a country. The CAF has published a current ranking every year since 2010, with the researchers basing their analysis on data from the US market and opinion research institute Gallup.

The result is a list of 142 countries and an overview of how generous the respective cultures are.

Switzerland scores averagely. But there is one thing in particular where the Swiss are supposedly very reserved: when it comes to helping others.

Switzerland is one of the least helpful countries

The Asian island nation of Indonesia, which has topped the World Giving Index several times in the past, is the big leader. Indonesians are particularly good when it comes to donations and volunteering. However, they do not make it into the top ten in terms of willingness to help, where Kenya takes first place. It is followed by Bangladesh and Nigeria.

Top ten most helpful countries Kenya: 82 percent

Bangladesh: 81 percent

Nigeria: 81 percent

Liberia: 80 percent

Senegal: 78 percent

Sierra Leone: 78 percent

Gambia: 78 percent

Ukraine: 77 percent

Malawi: 77 percent

Niger: 77 percent Show more

Top ten least helpful countries Poland: 23 percent

Japan: 24 percent

Cambodia: 28 percent

France: 38 percent

Lithuania: 41 percent

Croatia: 43 percent

Kazakhstan: 45 percent

Slovakia: 45 percent

Switzerland: 45 percent

Serbia: 45 percent Show more

Nevertheless, Indonesia is at the top of the general overview with a World Giving Index of 74. Switzerland comes in 65th place - with 42 points. 54 percent of respondents in this country stated that they had made a monetary donation, but only 27 percent had done voluntary work and 45 percent had helped other people.

Bringing up the rear in the overall ranking are Japan and Poland. In both cases, the percentage of people who made a monetary donation was below 20 percent. In comparison, 90 percent of people in Indonesia, the leader, donated money.

Top ten most generous countries Indonesia: World Giving Index of 74

Kenya: World Giving Index of 63

Singapore: World Giving Index of 61

Gambia: World Giving Index of 61

Nigeria: World Giving Index of 60

USA: World Giving Index of 59

Ukraine: World Giving Index of 57

Australia: World Giving Index of 54

United Arab Emirates: World Giving Index of 54

Malta: World Giving Index of 54 Show more

Top ten stingiest countries Poland: World Giving Index of 15

Japan: World Giving Index of 20

Cambodia: World Giving Index of 22

Lithuania: World Giving Index of 22

Yemen: World Giving Index from 23

Croatia: World Giving Index of 24

Togo: World Giving Index of 24

Afghanistan: World Giving Index of 24

Tunisia: World Giving Index of 24

Bulgaria: World Giving Index of 26 Show more

CAF also wants to use the ranking to appeal to governments to facilitate donations and promote the development of strong civil society organizations. They are convinced that both the willingness to donate and community involvement could be increased in many countries.

