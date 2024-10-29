US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused in two further lawsuits of abusing minors.

One of the cases involves a ten-year-old whom Combs allegedly drugged and sexually abused at a meeting in New York in 2005. In the second lawsuit, Combs is accused of similarly assaulting a 17-year-old potential contestant on the reality television series "Making the Band", which he produced, in 2008. The lawsuits were filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Sean "Diddy" Combs during a television appearance in 2018. Image: Keystone/Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Combs' lawyers have denied the allegations and accused the plaintiffs' lawyer, Anthony Buzbee, of seeking publicity. In a statement, they said Combs and his legal team had confidence in the integrity of the court process. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - male or female, adult or minor," it continued.

The 54-year-old hip-hop mogul has been in custody since his arrest on September 16. He is accused of systematically forcing, blackmailing, threatening and abusing women, men and minors for decades. The rapper and producer is also alleged to have been involved in cross-state sex trafficking, forced labor, drug offenses, kidnapping, bribery and other crimes.

