Prakazrel "Pras" Michel at his trial in April 2023. The sentence has now been announced. Keystone

Rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy and illegal campaign financing. His lawyers see a miscarriage of justice, the prosecutors treason.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for illegal campaign donations and conspiracy.

He is alleged to have funneled funds from fugitive financier Low Taek Jho into Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012 and later obstructed investigations.

The public prosecutor's office accused him of "betraying the country for money" and demanded life imprisonment. Michel's lawyers intend to appeal. Show more

Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel of The Fugees has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection with illegal donations to the election campaign of former US President Barack Obama. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly announced the sentence on Thursday (local time).

The 52-year-old did not comment beforehand. Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg called the 14-year prison sentence "completely disproportionate to the crime". Michel will appeal against his conviction and the sentence. Zeidenberg himself had recommended a three-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors from the Ministry of Justice had demanded a life sentence for Michel, who had "betrayed his country for money" and "inexcusably and incessantly" lied in order to carry out his plans.

Mastermind of a web of money laundering and corruption

In April 2023, the rapper was found guilty by a jury on ten charges, including conspiracy. In 2012, he is alleged to have illegally funneled funds from the now fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho into Obama's campaign for re-election as US President via straw men.

Low, who maintains his innocence, is considered the alleged mastermind of an international network of money laundering and corruption, through which billions were allegedly diverted from the Malaysian state fund 1MDB. He was also involved in the financing of several Hollywood productions, including "The Wolf of Wall Street" with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Michel then allegedly tried to prevent an investigation by the Department of Justice and to influence extradition proceedings at the behest of China under the US government of Donald Trump.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in the proceedings.

More from the department