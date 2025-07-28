The German rapper Katja Krasavice. picture alliance/dpa

Katja Krasavice takes a public stance against having children. She talks about her decision in an Instagram story. And receives encouragement from fans.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katja Krasavice declared on Instagram that she doesn't want children.

She sharply criticized men and emphasized that she could have sex and money on her own.

Instead of having children of her own, she prefers to support existing children in need. Show more

Rapper Katja Krasavice (28) does not want children. She made this clear in an Instagram story. "It's great that so many women are waking up!" she wrote on a post that picked up on a study predicting that around 45% of women between the ages of 25 and 44 will be childless and without a partner by 2030.

She emphasized that she would not let a partner force her into the role of mother: "No man will ever manage to force a child on me that I carry for him for nine months. That will never happen."

"I'm so angry with this world of men"

She doesn't love men enough to have children with them. "They're good for sex and money (but in the end I can do everything better on my own). But everything else doesn't have to be," she wrote. She would much rather spend her money on children who already exist and need help instead of bringing another child into a "dirty world".

Katja Krasavice spoke out against having children in her Instagram story. Screenshot Instagram

Her words were well received. Krasavice also posted responses from women who agree with her. "I'm so mad at this man's world," wrote someone who regrets it Someone else posted confirmation of a donation for children in need.

