Cardi B and Offset. Mark Von Holden/Invision/dpa

Rapper Offset has been shot outside a casino in Florida. He is in hospital, his condition is stable. Two people have been arrested.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Offset (34) has been injured in a gun attack outside a casino in Florida and is currently in hospital, out of danger.

The police have arrested two suspects and have begun an investigation.

The incident brings back memories of Offset's Migos colleague Takeoff, who was shot dead in 2022. Show more

US rapper Offset (34) has been injured following a gun attack in the US state of Florida. According to the Seminole Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 7pm local time on Monday evening in the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Casino.

A spokesperson for the musician confirmed to the US magazine "People" that Offset was shot and is currently under medical observation in hospital. His condition is stable and he is not in intensive care.

@theculturegroupchat Offset and Lil Tjay were reportedly involved in a shooting near the Hard Rock Casino in Miami, with both said to have been shot. Details are still developing, but early reports say they are expected to be okay. Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident as more information continues to come out. Prayers up 🙏🏾🚨 #offset #hiphop #news #liltjay #fyp ♬ original sound - The Culture Groupchat

According to the police, they were on the scene immediately and were able to bring the situation under control quickly. Two people were arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Neither the rapper's representatives nor the authorities have given any details of where he was hit. Casino operations are now continuing as normal and the site poses no danger to the public.

Videos circulating on social networks apparently show the scene of the incident and people being taken away by emergency services.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, became famous through the hip-hop trio Migos. His bandmate Takeoff was fatally injured in a gun attack in Houston, Texas, in 2022.