Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York on Monday, September 16. (archive picture) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The application to release Sean "Diddy" Combs on bail failed. The rapper remains in a New York prison, awaiting trial. He is under close observation in his solitary cell.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper P. Diddy was arrested in New York on Monday evening.

His application for release on bail was rejected, according to US media reports.

He is being held in the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC).

According to "People", the once celebrated music mogul was placed under "suicide watch", merely as a "preventative measure". Show more

P. Diddy (54), whose real name is Sean Combs, has been in custody since Monday. The arrest was made in the course of investigations into allegations of sexual violence, blackmail and human trafficking against the musician.

The US rapper is currently being held in the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. According to media reports, insiders and Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo are concerned for his safety. The MDC is known for its catastrophic conditions.

The lawyer of an inmate who died this summer as a result of a bloody brawl described the prison as "an overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal prison that is a hell on earth".

Bloody fights, murders and even suicides occur again and again. In the last three years alone, four prisoners have died by suicide. Staff shortages are also said to be one of the biggest problems.

P. Diddy placed under "suicide watch"

As reported by "People" magazine, Combs has been placed under "suicide watch". The rapper is under strict observation, but according to the anonymous sources of "People", these are merely "preventative measures".

Combs is in shock. It is not known whether he is suicidal or how long he has been under observation.

Meanwhile, the rapper's lawyer has spoken out. P. Diddy is "not suicidal at all", but "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense", Agnifilo told TMZ. The suicide watch was merely a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates".

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is described in the media as a "horror prison" and "hell on earth". (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) KEYSTONE

"TMZ" has also spoken to former MDC guard Cameron Lindsay, who confirms the concern for Combs: He claims some inmates may consider it a "badge of honor" to kill the celebrity. Due to the security risks, Combs is currently being held in a solitary cell.

There are currently around 1,500 men and women in the MDC, according to Bild. Other celebrities have been incarcerated in the past, including singer R. Kelly (57) and Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell (62).

"This prison is intolerable. Small cells in terrible condition. There's a constant, pungent smell in the air. I'm surprised they put him there," a New York criminal investigator told the "BILD" newspaper.

Application for release on bail failed

On Wednesday, Combs appeared in court to apply for bail in the amount of 50 million US dollars. However, the application failed and the rapper was taken back to the MDC.

P. Diddy's lawyer had also wanted the music mogul to be transferred to a facility in Essex County in New Jersey, but this also failed. Agnifilo explained that the MDC was "not suitable for pre-trial detention".

According to People, another hearing for Combs is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24.

