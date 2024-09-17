Sean "Diddy" Combs ("Bad Boy for Life", "I'll Be Missing You") has been the subject of several civil lawsuits for rape and abuse since last year. (archive picture) Keystone

US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of sexual assault, has been arrested. The arrest took place on Monday evening (local time) in New York, the federal prosecutor's office announced.

SDA

The indictment is expected to be announced this Tuesday, prosecutor Damian Williams added.

In a statement obtained by the German news agency DPA, Combs' lawyer spoke of an "unjust" prosecution by the US Attorney's Office. Combs had cooperated with the authorities and had voluntarily gone to New York in view of the expected charges.

Lawyer Marc Agnifilo described his client as an "innocent man" who is looking forward to clearing his name in court. He also described Combs as a music icon, businessman and "loving family man". He is a person with faults, but not a criminal.

Accusations against Combs

Combs ("Bad Boy for Life", "I'll Be Missing You") has been the subject of several civil lawsuits for rape and abuse since last year. In March, raids in Los Angeles and Miami made headlines. US investigators searched the rapper's homes there.

In May, the US television station CNN published a video that allegedly showed Combs assaulting his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel in 2016. The 54-year-old rapper then publicly asked for an apology. The singer had accused the musician of sexual abuse, rape, intimidation and physical violence during their long-term relationship in a civil lawsuit in 2023. The case did not go to trial, but a settlement was reached. Combs denied the allegations at the time.

SDA