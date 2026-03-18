Horst Lichter and was blown away by the drawer cabinet that Vanessa from Essingen wanted to sell. "And it's still full?" the presenter continued to marvel as expert Bianca Berding opened the drawers. Picture: ZDF

A small drawer unit causes a stir on the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares". Presenter Horst Lichter is blown away - and in the dealer's room afterwards, the sale quickly becomes "a personal matter".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small drawer unit caused a lot of excitement in the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares"

Presenter Horst Lichter was immediately smitten, and the sale quickly became a personal affair in the dealers' room.

The three dealers Elke Velten, Jan Cizek and Anaisio Guedes got into a heated battle - the three interested parties outbid each other in ten-euro increments down to ... Show more

On the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares", presenter Horst Lichter was immediately certain when he saw a rare find: "Everyone must like this." He was right. And he was right.

The object with "1000 drawers" triggered a heated bidding war in the dealers' room, which suddenly became a "personal matter" between three dealers.

"I love boxes with 1,000 drawers," confessed Lichter and was immediately smitten by the cabinet that Vanessa from Essingen wanted to sell on behalf of the auctioneer.

Her grandfather had bought the small piece of furniture from a laundry many years ago. "And it's still full?" Lichter continued to marvel as expert Bianca Berding opened the drawers.

"There are old laundry labels in there," she explained and Lichter suddenly remembered a stay at a spa: "As a child, I was on a curd cure in Bad Kissingen and every item of clothing I wore had a label with my name on it. To this day, I don't like quark any more" - but all the more pretty little boxes ...

Expert Berding: "That's unbelievable"

"Everyone must actually like it", Horst Lichter seemed convinced and expert Berding nodded in agreement. She dated the cabinet to the second room from 1910 to the 1930s.

"I've never seen anything like this before, it's really rare," because all the drawers were almost completely full. "This is unbelievable," marveled Berding.

In the dealer's room, the small piece of furniture caused big eyes and a lot of interest among Jan Cizek, Elke Velten and Anaisio Guedes - in the end, dealer Velten won the bid for 500 euros. Picture: ZDF

"Even still in their original packaging," added Lichter as Berding took the different letters and fonts out of the drawers. The old laundry signs were made of linen because the fabric "can withstand just about anything", according to the expert. Unfortunately, some of the drawers no longer had handles and the condition of the box was "very used".

In addition, Bianca Berding was unable to find a manufacturer of the furniture made of stained pitch pine. "It could have been made by a small workshop or industrially," explained the expert. However, the lack of proof "is not that important", as the object was an absolute eye-catcher - even with the many scratches in the wood.

"It's a curiosity, very pretty, very beautiful," summarized Lichter and asked for the asking price. Vanessa's grandfather would be happy with 500 euros for his piece.

Berding also estimated 500 to 600 euros, because "these cabinets are highly sought after". Lichter was even more astonished, because: "I wouldn't have expected that, I was thinking of a hundred."

Lichter: "I wouldn't have expected that"

The small piece of furniture also attracted a lot of attention and interest in the dealers' room. Jan Cizek and Anaisio Guedes were particularly intrigued by the contents of the drawers and took a close look at the laundry signs.

"This is a rarity," confirmed Daniel Meyer, because he also knew: "Everyone is looking for cabinets with lots of drawers."

"Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter was immediately certain at the sight of a drawer cabinet: "Everyone must like this." Picture: ZDF

Christian Vechtel started with an initial bid of 100 euros. But this was quickly outbid - because everyone in the dealer room got involved.

When Cizek reached 400 euros, however, Vechtel said goodbye and explained to the seller: "Now it's a personal matter between these three" - Elke Velten, Jan Cizek and Anaisio Guedes.

The three interested parties outbid each other in ten-euro increments up to 500 euros. "I'm out," Guedes was the next to leave the heated bidding battle. Cizek then joined in, lamenting: "I really wanted the box." As a result, dealer Velten won the auction for the highest bid of 500 euros.

"I love boxes like this," said Elke Velten, delighted with her new acquisition. And seller Vanessa was also "over the moon" that she had achieved the desired 500 euros for her grandfather.

Because "when the round started with 100 euros, I really didn't think that the price would go that high in the end," she said at the end of the ZDF flea market show.

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