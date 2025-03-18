Lotto-Chico was kicked out of "Promis unter Palmen" - after one show. IMAGO/Future Image

The TV show "Promis unter Palmen" is the end of the line for Lotto-Chico after the very first episode. The station throws him out. The reason: allegations of threats of sexual violence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lotto millionaire Kürsat "Chico" Yildirim was eliminated after the first episode of "Promis unter Palmen".

The broadcaster accused him of threatening a fellow contestant, Lisha Savage, with sexual violence.

The production decided to kick him out immediately, while the exact background to the incident remains unclear. Show more

There was a scandal on the reality show "Promis unter Palmen". Kürsat "Chico" Yildirim, known as a lottery millionaire, was excluded from the show. The accusation made by the production is that he threatened sexual violence against a fellow contestant, reports "Bild.de".

The contestant in question is Lisha Savage. The exact circumstances that led to this drastic step are not fully known. However, the production has decided that it is no longer possible for Chico to remain on the show.

While the production is acting decisively, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop and what consequences this will have for those involved.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

