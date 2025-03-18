There was a scandal on the reality show "Promis unter Palmen". Kürsat "Chico" Yildirim, known as a lottery millionaire, was excluded from the show. The accusation made by the production is that he threatened sexual violence against a fellow contestant, reports "Bild.de".
The contestant in question is Lisha Savage. The exact circumstances that led to this drastic step are not fully known. However, the production has decided that it is no longer possible for Chico to remain on the show.
While the production is acting decisively, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop and what consequences this will have for those involved.
The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.