Australian reality TV star Tamika Chesser allegedly murdered her boyfriend of five years and then dismembered the body. Image: Screenshot Instagram

A 34-year-old Australian woman, known from the TV show "Beauty & The Nerd", is alleged to have murdered and dismembered her boyfriend. Because the man's head has not yet been found, the police are now asking for help.

Australian reality TV star Tamika Chesser allegedly murdered her boyfriend on June 17 and then dismembered the body.

Because the head of the murdered woman has not yet been found, the police have now appealed to the public for information.

The 34-year-old Chesser was arrested ten days ago and is now to be charged with the murder of her boyfriend, who was five years older than her. Show more

Following the murder of a man almost two weeks ago in the South Australian city of Port Lincoln, police are appealing for the public's help in finding the victim's head.

The murdered person is believed to be the partner of reality TV star Tamika Chesser. The 34-year-old is a former participant in the Australian edition of the TV show "Beauty & The Nerd".

Police believe that Chesser killed her boyfriend around midnight on June 17. She was therefore arrested ten days ago and is to be charged with the murder of her boyfriend, who was five years older than her.

"It was a shocking sight for the police"

The dismembered body of the man was discovered in an apartment after a neighbor reported the outbreak of a fire to the fire department.

"It was a harrowing sight for police and rescue workers," the statement from the local police said. The head of the body had been severed - and has not yet been found by the authorities despite an intensive search.

"The recovery of the head is important," said police director Darren Fielke during a press conference. "We want to hand him over to his family so they can bury their son."

