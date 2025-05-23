Entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is aiming for a career as a lawyer. Christian Charisius/dpa

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (44) celebrates her graduation. This brings her closer to her goal of working as a lawyer. She showed impressions of her graduation ceremony on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kim Kardashian has completed her law degree after six years.

Family, friends and celebrities such as Ivanka Trump congratulated her publicly.

Kardashian has been campaigning for judicial reform and the wrongfully convicted for years. Show more

"I finally finished my law degree after six years," wrote the entrepreneur and mother of four in an Instagram story. She posted videos of a celebration with family and friends, wearing the typical rectangular graduate hat.

Human rights lawyer Jessica Jackson, who mentored Kardashian, congratulated her during the ceremony. Kardashian had started the program with a "passionate desire to fight for justice". For six years, she put 18 hours a week and 48 weeks a year into the training, Jackson said.

"I'm so proud of her," agreed sister Khloé Kardashian (40) in an Instagram story. Ivanka Trump (43), the daughter of US President Donald Trump, also offered her congratulations: "Congratulations, Kim! You did it," she wrote in her Instagram story, describing Kardashian as her "favorite lawyer".

Kardashian has repeatedly stood up for prisoners.

Kim Kardashian has been training to be a lawyer since 2018. At the time, she began an internship at a law firm in San Francisco. Instead of studying law at a university, she chose the path available in California of working in a law firm and taking accompanying courses.

In the summer of 2019, she declared that she no longer wanted to be known as "Kim K" in ten years' time. Instead, she wanted to focus on reforms in the justice system and pursue a career as a lawyer. In recent years, she has repeatedly campaigned for the pardoning of prisoners and the wrongfully convicted.

Shepassed the first law exam, known as the "Baby Bar",on her fourth attempt in 2021. "I failed that exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I made it," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

In order to become a lawyer in California, she would have to take another exam after completing the study program. Her late father Robert Kardashian was a celebrity lawyer who was part of O. J. Simpson's defense team.

More videos from the department