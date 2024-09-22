Reality stars spill the beans Jungle camper Danni Büchner talks to RTL about her career as a reality star and reveals her salary. Image: picture alliance/dpa Thorsten Legat regrets having taken part in reality shows such as the jungle camp. Image: RTL+/dpa Legat's son Nico has also taken part in reality formats such as "Prominent getrennt". His father Thorsten thinks that Nico has not shown his best side. Image: RTL Reality actress Alessia Herren finds taking part in trash formats harmless. It's easy money, she says. Image: Instagram Reality stars spill the beans Jungle camper Danni Büchner talks to RTL about her career as a reality star and reveals her salary. Image: picture alliance/dpa Thorsten Legat regrets having taken part in reality shows such as the jungle camp. Image: RTL+/dpa Legat's son Nico has also taken part in reality formats such as "Prominent getrennt". His father Thorsten thinks that Nico has not shown his best side. Image: RTL Reality actress Alessia Herren finds taking part in trash formats harmless. It's easy money, she says. Image: Instagram

In the latest episode of RTL's weekly magazine "Extra", reality TV stars provide insights into their lives in trash formats. Thorsten Legat, Danni Büchner and Alessia Herren talk openly about money, boundaries and decisions that they regret in hindsight.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Celebrities such as Danni Büchner, Alessia Herren and Thorsten Legat talk openly about the positive and negative effects of reality TV on their lives and families.

While Danni Büchner praises the financial side and draws clear boundaries for her children, Thorsten Legat is disappointed by his son's public image and regrets his own reality TV entry.

Alessia Herren sees her participation as an easy way to earn money, while she is still considering training in order to secure her career in the long term. Show more

Reality formats divide opinion. Some can't look away, others can't look away. But the questions that pretty much all viewers of trash TV formats ask themselves are: Why do the celebrities take part in such shows? Do they regret their appearances afterwards? And: How much do they actually earn?

RTL's weekly magazine "Extra" with presenter Mareile Höppner (47) investigated precisely these questions.

Danni Büchner (46), Alessia Herren (22) and Thorsten Legat (55) spill the beans in the latest edition and talk openly about what it's like for their family to be known on reality TV.

Danni Büchner draws a clear line with her daughters

Danni Büchner became famous primarily through "Goodbye Deutschland!", but also took part in a number of other formats (including "Sommerhaus der Stars", jungle camp and "Promi Big Brother").

In the VOX documentary, she moved to Cala Millor on Mallorca with her husband Jens Büchner and their three children Joelina Karabas, Jada Karabas and Volkan Karabas. Accordingly, her two daughters Joelina and Jada are also in the public eye. They have long since realized that this can be both a curse and a blessing.

Jada is in her third semester of law school and wants to become a lawyer. "That's why I have to be careful and also think about my future," she explains about the negative image of reality TV stars: "I don't come across very well in various formats either," she fears for her public image. Nevertheless, she wants to continue appearing in trash formats for a few more years.

Jada: "I think every viewer out there thinks we're all hollow in the head. I think I would think that sometimes too if I saw myself on TV. But in reality, we're only human and I think we've got something in us. I'm studying law, so there must be something in there."

Joelina is a little more relaxed about her career. The trained flight attendant simply likes to see herself on TV and admits: "A few years ago, I was actually a bit horny for this whole media world and thought: 'Hopefully I'll get a format, hopefully I'll get a format'".

As far as show formats are concerned, however, Mama Büchner draws clear boundaries for her daughters: "No dating formats, no jackalaka formats, no I-have-nothing-on formats. These are such small rules, but they both know them. I don't want to see my daughter half-naked on some island." "Then turn off the TV," counters the budding lawyer Jada glibly. However, her mother is in no mood for jokes on this subject: "Absolutely not!"

Why does Danni Büchner herself take part in reality TV? "The money also plays a big role, of course. Anything else would be a lie," she admits honestly and even quotes figures: She earns between 5000 (approx. 4720 francs) and 8000 euros (just under 7600 francs) a month. For some shows, it can also be a little more. "It's easier to earn than when I was cleaning toilets or selling fruit at the market or cleaning. That's clear."

Alessia Herren follows her father's advice

Like Joelina and Jada, Alessia Herren (22) is the daughter of a reality TV celebrity. Her father Willi Herren, who died in 2021 at the age of 45, appeared in the jungle camp and on "Promi Big Brother", among others.

A clear advantage for the 22-year-old: "I already felt like I was in the public eye. And before that, I didn't have to take my clothes off cheaply or lick around with some guy to get up there."

Alessia is taking part in the new edition of "Sommerhaus der Stars". "My father was there too and I'm so proud of that," she says, delighted to be taking part and sure that her father would be proud too. Because he would have always told her about reality television: "Go for it, it's such easy money!"

Alessia lives with her husband and young daughter in a three-room apartment in an apartment building on the outskirts of Cologne. "I really do have a luxury life for a mom," she says, and is very happy with it.

She doesn't have an apprenticeship, but would like to change that soon: "What I was thinking about at the moment: it might sound funny now, but at Aldi ... If they take me on, you'll soon see me at Aldi. That's definitely my goal."

Thorsten Legat regrets stepping into reality television: "It changed everything"

But not everyone is happy with their presence on reality television. The Legats' house is in trouble precisely because of such formats. Alongside ex-professional footballer Thorsten Legat (55), his son Nico (26) has long since made a name for himself on trash TV - but not in a positive sense.

Nico's parents didn't find his appearance on "Temptation Island" particularly funny. Here, the 26-year-old attracted attention with alcohol excesses, lap dances and repeated cheating on camera. However, as this was his first format, his dad defended him at the time. When the Legat son did not exactly present himself from his best side on "Prominent getrennt", Thorsten Legat sharply criticized his offspring. Nico has now had no contact with his family for weeks ...

"We have given our children values, and then there comes a time when you think: 'What's wrong with that?" Thorsten Legat clearly distances himself from his son's behavior and adds: "Alcohol, parties, drugs, smoking, women. None of that is bad. But when it gets out of hand, Thorsten Legat asks himself as a dad and Alexandra: 'What have we done wrong?

Mother Alexandra Legat agrees: "Personally, I'd prefer things to be different. That the children pursue their careers as normal, lead a normal life. Maybe play a bit of football or have a girlfriend somehow."

If Thorsten Legat could turn back time, he probably wouldn't get back into reality television: "I would have been happy if I had never been asked." Because: "That changed everything. Until today."

