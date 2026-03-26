Loana was found lifeless in her home in Nice on March 15. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The French reality pioneer Loana is dead. The authorities have ruled out the possibility of foul play.

Valérie Passello

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former reality TV participant Loana has been found dead in her apartment in Nice.

According to the public prosecutor's office, a fall could be the cause of death, but there are no indications of outside influence.

The 48-year-old was considered France's first major reality TV celebrity. Show more

French reality TV pioneer Loana Petrucciani has been found dead in her apartment in Nice. As the public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday, initial findings suggest that an accident may have led to her death.

The 48-year-old was discovered by emergency services on Wednesday evening after a neighbor raised the alarm. He had not seen her for several days. As the apartment door was locked from the inside, the emergency services gained access via a window.

According to Damien Martinelli, the public prosecutor responsible, the woman had "obviously been dead for several days". Her dog was also found lifeless in the apartment.

Suspicions of a fall as a possible cause

Initial indications from the investigation point to a fall as a possible cause. According to the authorities, injuries to the back of the head and other marks on the body could indicate this. There are currently no indications that the accident was caused by someone else.

The judiciary has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death. The body was transferred to the coroner's office for a post-mortem and further investigations.

Loana became nationally known in 2001 through the reality show "Loft Story" and is regarded as one of the first major figures of this television format in France. The show became a cultural phenomenon and had a lasting impact on the genre.

In the years following her breakthrough, the former TV personality increasingly withdrew from the public eye. According to reports, her life was characterized by health problems and personal crises.

Former reality TV participant Steevy Boulay paid tribute to her on social media with emotional words, recalling her meteoric rise and the difficult years that followed.

The investigation is ongoing.