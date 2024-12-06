Mia Madisson has become the mother of a daughter. Instagram

Reality TV star Mia Madisson ("The Bachelor") has realized her dream and become a mother. The 27-year-old shares the happy news and her experiences during her pregnancy on Instagram.

After several miscarriages, Swiss reality TV star Mia Madisson has given birth to her daughter Sarabi Gaetana Rocco and celebrated the birth on Instagram.

The pregnancy was a challenge as it was a high-risk pregnancy: Madisson had to forego intimacy with her partner.

After the birth, she plans to take a break before another pregnancy and wants to immortalize her daughter's name as a tattoo. Show more

Mia Madisson from Zurich is a star in the German-speaking reality TV universe. She has taken part in several trash TV formats, including "The Bachelor" and "The Real Life #züri".

Now there is some good news: the Zurich native recently announced the birth of her first daughter, reports "20 Minuten".

The 27-year-old shared the happy news on Instagram and expressed her gratitude at finally being a mother.

Mia Madisson: "We are over the moon"

After several miscarriages and a challenging pregnancy, Mia Madisson was able to embrace her daughter Sarabi Gaetana Rocco. "We are over the moon, welcome Sarabi Gaetana Rocco," she wrote with a black and white photo showing her with her husband Matteo and their newborn daughter. In her Instagram story, Mia mentioned that she was feeling very exhausted.

Due to the high-risk pregnancy caused by previous miscarriages, Madison had to refrain from intimacy with her partner Matteo Rocco throughout her pregnancy. "I didn't have sex my whole pregnancy. That's eight months without," she said openly on Instagram, adding that she was looking forward to spending time with her partner after the birth.

However, Mia is not planning to get pregnant again straight away. "I would like to take a break first. I go to the doctor every week because I always have high-risk pregnancies and it's quite stressful," she explained to her followers in November. Although she would like to have another child, she emphasized that she is also happy with one child.

The reality actress, who is known for her love of tattoos, had to give up new tattoos during her pregnancy. However, she plans to have her daughter's name tattooed after the birth. "I already have a plan for everything," she revealed.

