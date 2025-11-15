The Running Man Shooting star Glen Powell plays the leading role in "The Running Man". Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures As Ben Richards, he has to run for survival in a TV show. Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures For TV producer Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), he is the ideal candidate... Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures ...because Richards has a deep hatred of the "network". Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures. For 30 days, Richards must flee from the "Hunters" in order to win. Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures The Running Man Shooting star Glen Powell plays the leading role in "The Running Man". Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures As Ben Richards, he has to run for survival in a TV show. Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures For TV producer Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), he is the ideal candidate... Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures ...because Richards has a deep hatred of the "network". Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures. For 30 days, Richards must flee from the "Hunters" in order to win. Image: © 2025 Paramount Pictures

In "The Running Man", Glen Powell has to take part in a deadly TV show. The dystopian thriller has little to say, but trumps with spectacular chases and a rebellious atmosphere.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Running Man" is based on a novel by Stephen King and was filmed in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the leading role.

In the dystopian thriller, Glen Powell plays a working-class man who takes part in a deadly TV show in order to make a lot of money quickly.

The film by director Edgar Wright ("Baby Driver") criticizes sensationalist journalism and points out the dangers of AI.

"The Running Man" is now showing at blue Cinema

The novels of legendary author Stephen King currently seem to be more in demand than ever as the basis for feature films. In 2025 alone, "The Monkey", "The Long Walk" and "The Life of Chuck", which are all based on his books, have been released in German cinemas. The HBO series "IT: Welcome to Derry" has also just been launched.

With "The Running Man", King's next exciting story is now coming to the big screen. However, it is not the first film adaptation of the 1982 novel of the same name. 'Running Man' was released back in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role.

For the new edition, director Edgar Wright takes on the material. In the last few years, the English filmmaker has inspired audiences with the fast-paced action comedy "Baby Driver", the mystery thriller "Last Night in Soho" and the music documentary "The Sparks Brothers", among others. He achieved fame in the mid-00s with the crazy horror comedy "Shaun of the Dead" and the police buddy comedy "Hot Fuzz".

A shooting star for the leading role

The leading role in "The Running Man" has been cast in a top-class role with Glen Powell. His performances in "Top Gun: Maverick", "Hit Man" and "Anyone But You" distinguish him as one of the hottest shooting stars at the moment.

Powell plays Ben Richards, a simple working-class man who urgently needs money to buy medicine for his sick young daughter. Because the futuristic dystopian world in "The Running Man" is strictly divided into a class society and controlled by a state control apparatus called "The Network", Ben has only one option. He has to apply for one of the popular TV game shows in order to make a lot of money quickly.

Due to his rebellious nature, his irrepressible will to fight and his hatred of the system, he is the ideal candidate for the most dangerous and glorious of all shows in the eyes of unscrupulous TV producer Dan Killian (Josh Brolin): The Running Man. The aim of the show is to survive for 30 days while the candidates are hunted by a group of contract killers - and this is broadcast live by drone cameras.

Hatred of the system and unbridled willpower

With its story of survival, "The Running Man" generates a lot of thrills right from the start and is reminiscent of films such as "Hunger Games", "The Long Walk" or the Netflix series "Squid Game". Powell is convincing both physically in the intense escape and fight scenes and on a psychological level. His hatred of the system is written all over his face and he strongly conveys his irrepressible will to help his family.

Many familiar faces, who help him on his way as supporting characters, provide humorous variety. Michael Cena certainly stands out as the ultimate nerd, who has only been waiting to fight the infamous Hunter one day and is perfectly equipped to do so.

The depicted dystopian world also has its visual appeal. The city is gray, dreary and gloomy, with plenty of misery on the streets on the one hand. And modern, futuristic and squeaky clean behind the dividing wall - on the side of the high social class.

A lot of spectacle without much media criticism

But this is also where the movie's failure begins. What exactly happened in the history of this world remains hidden. There is a control apparatus called "The Network" that uses the media as a means of propaganda and manipulates society.

There are no longer any limits to reality TV - the socially disadvantaged are abused into risking their lives for the benefit of the entertainment industry. And the dangers of AI are also highlighted. Producer Killian uses fake videos of Richards to steer the show's story in his desired direction.

"The Running Man" wants to criticize the development, power and abuse of the media, but does so far too blatantly. Sensational journalism is portrayed in a completely exaggerated manner, but there is no trace of a profound debate. Arguments and meaningful discourse are barely provided. As a result, the film fails to give its messages the right impact. They serve purely as entertainment.

So anyone hoping for a media-critical, imaginative contemporary document is wrong with "The Running Man". As an exciting race for survival, it works well thanks to spectacular chases through the big city and a determined Glen Powell in the leading role.

"The Running Man" is now showing at blue Cinema.

