"I think little mishaps are just part of it. They make the whole thing human, and you learn from them too": Rebecca Mir has been presenting "Exclusiv - Das Starmagazin" on RTL since last week. Picture: Stephan Pick

Rebecca Mir came second in "Germany's Next Topmodel" in 2011 and later hosted the celebrity magazine "taff". Now she is starting a new career at RTL. She reveals what she is most looking forward to in this interview.

Ms. Mir, what are your good intentions for the next twelve months?

I would say: have a great start on "Exclusiv" (laughs). Otherwise, I'm just looking forward to the new year and the new challenges. I hope to learn a lot of new things.

What are you most looking forward to in your new job?

I think it will be very cool to be so close to the stars and to conduct interviews.

Which star would you like to meet in person?

Meryl Streep. I think she's really cool. She's a great actress and I like her sense of humor.

What is your favorite film of hers?

There are so many. You might think of her first as light entertainment, but she's also done so many thrillers. But I think I also just think she's a cool character. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming out soon . I'm really looking forward to that.

You are already familiar with working with famous people from the celebrity magazine "taff" on Pro7. Are you still excited about your new start on "Exclusiv"?

Yes, definitely. It's a different show. But at some point I'll get back into a routine.

Rebecca Mir and "Let's Dance" professional dancer Massimo Sinató have a four-year-old son together. Picture: Getty Images for ABOUT YOU Fashion Ball

How does your work differ in the two formats?

I can't say yet, I'll see (laughs). The biggest difference is that I'm alone in front of the camera on "Exclusiv". And a lot of it revolves around the world of stars and starlets. It's very glamorous.

What was it like to leave the TV show "taff" after 13 years?

It was a big step for me. But I somehow had the feeling that it was simply the right time to try something new. I'm very grateful for my time at "taff" and I really made friends for life there.

What is your best memory of "taff"?

The best thing for me was always the team on set. I still keep in touch with the people on set. We talk on the phone.

Was there perhaps a situation that you would like to forget?

(Laughs) Oh, no. I think little mishaps are just part of it. They make the whole thing human and you learn from them.

Your new colleague Frauke Ludowig has described you as her preferred candidate to present "Exclusiv". Does that give you an extra boost?

Frauke is awesome. She's very funny and entertaining. We've seen each other at events from time to time in recent years. I would also say that it's a perfect match and of course makes it even easier for me to get started.

When Frauke Ludowig started with "Exclusiv" on May 2, 1994, you were just two years old. What else would you like to learn from your experienced colleague?

(Laughs) Who knows, maybe she'll give me a tip or two. I think, especially when it comes to star interviews, she will certainly be able to give me some advice on how to elicit even more secrets.

You recently made headlines with a photo of yourself wearing a short red wig. What goes through your mind when you see that such a joke is worthy of a headline today?

(Laughs) Oh, that's all very nice. I published the photo myself. It was from a beauty shoot. I like to try things out. I've stayed true to myself with my real hair to this day. But every now and then I feel the need to try something new and then I do it in a shoot. Of course, when I post something like this, there are always people who don't like it. In my industry, you have to grow a thick skin. I've learned that over time.

Are you often confronted with hate comments?

I'm not completely spared, but I think there are other celebrities who are even more hostile and have to deal with it on a daily basis. I just find it sad because I would never write anything negative to someone I don't know personally. I think everyone who writes comments like that should seriously ask themselves: would they say that to the person's face if they met them on the street? I think 99 percent of people wouldn't do that.

"She's awesome. She's very funny and entertaining": Rebecca Mir on Frauke Ludowig, her fellow presenter on RTL. Picture: Stephan Pick

How do you deal with hate comments?

When it comes to comments that attack me, I'm not particularly sensitive as long as they don't go below the belt. But if I post a picture with friends or family and the comment is not directed at me but at others, I tend to be more sensitive because I don't know how my friends will deal with such comments. They might take it too much to heart.

Does it often happen that your loved ones are attacked online?

It has happened occasionally. Unfortunately, many people feel so anonymous on the internet that they are quick to write a hate comment. That's why I think the discussion about whether there should be stricter rules for dealing with social media is right. Especially with children. They're all still so young and already on TikTok. I find that sad, because bullying doesn't just happen outside in real life, but especially online. There should be much more protection in this regard.

Would you then also be a supporter of a minimum age for social media, as is currently being enforced in Australia?

Yes, I'm a mom myself. At four and a half, our son is of course still a long way away from the topic. Somehow, social media and the internet are part of children's lives. They also learn a lot with it, on their tablets or at school. But I think you need a certain level of maturity for social media. So that you can deal with the things you see there. Also in terms of self-perception, because otherwise some children might tend to compare themselves too much with photoshopped photos of supermodels.

As a model, you may also have a better view of this aspect ...

Yes, I know the modeling life and I really enjoy it. But what many people forget: In the end, the consumer sees a beautiful photo. My hair looks perfect, I'm wearing beautiful make-up, my skin looks great and everything is shiny. But what most people don't think about is that it takes a make-up artist two hours to do my hair like this, while a second person does my make-up, which also takes an hour. Then I have perfect light during the shoot, while a photographer photographs me from the perfect angle ... You have to take all that into account when evaluating a photo. Because I wouldn't be able to get the photo that perfect at home.

Back to "Exclusiv": What other goals are you pursuing at RTL beyond that?

(Laughs) I'd say I'm just getting started. I'm incredibly grateful that I get to do "Exclusiv" because it's such a strong and great format. I'm just looking forward to these glamorous topics. We'll see what comes next.

Will you look back on your first show with a critical eye?

Definitely. I'm very self-critical. Especially before the first shows, you get very excited. I certainly need two or three shows to get a feel for it and get into it. I'll watch the show afterwards and see what happens: What do I like? What could I improve? But after a few shows, I'm sure that will wear off.

