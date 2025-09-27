Reconciliation with King Charles? Harry suspects sabotage - Gallery Prince Harry visited his father, King Charles III, in London in September Image: dpa Harry and Meghan have been living in the USA for years, far away from the British royal family. (archive picture) Image: dpa Reconciliation with King Charles? Harry suspects sabotage - Gallery Prince Harry visited his father, King Charles III, in London in September Image: dpa Harry and Meghan have been living in the USA for years, far away from the British royal family. (archive picture) Image: dpa

How did the conversation between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, really go? Was it the reconciliation Harry had hoped for? British media report - and speculate.

Prince Harry has met with his father, King Charles III, in London.

According to reports, father and son had not seen each other for around a year and a half.

There was again huge speculation in the media about the meeting. Show more

The rapprochement between Prince Harry, who has emigrated to the USA, and his father, King Charles III, remains a sensitive issue in the UK. A report in the tabloid "Sun" about the meeting between the two royals in London in September, which Harry is said to have regarded as formal, was immediately followed by a denial from the Prince's office: This assessment was "categorically false".

Harry (41) had paid his father (76) a visit at Clarence House in London during his trip to his old home. The prince arrived at 5.20pm local time on September 10 and left the luxurious property at 6.14pm, as reported by the PA news agency. According to reports, father and son had not seen each other for around a year and a half - the meeting was therefore a minor sensation.

The fact that the Sun now reported that Harry felt more like an official visitor than a family member did not go down well on the Harry side. Sky News and the BBC quoted from a statement: the comments attributed to the prince were made up and, it can only be assumed, came from sources who wanted to sabotage any reconciliation between father and son.

The prince in search of reconciliation

Harry said in a BBC interview weeks ago that he would like to reconcile with his family following a court defeat over state personal protection during visits to the UK. He added: "Life is precious. I don't know how long my father has left to live."

The Prince and his wife Duchess Meghan (44) left the inner circle of royals a good five years ago and live with their two children Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4) in the US state of California. Harry's relationship with his brother, heir to the throne Prince William (43), is also considered strained.

There has been no official announcement about the content of the conversation between Harry and Charles. However, Harry was reportedly in high spirits during a subsequent appearance on behalf of his pet project Invictus Games. When asked by a reporter how his father was doing, he replied: "Yes, he's doing great. Thank you!"