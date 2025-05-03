Large crowds at the over-60s disco as part of the ESC in Basel. Bild: Keystone

It was billed as a world record attempt for the biggest over-60s disco of all time. However, the numerous visitors on Saturday afternoon in Basel were primarily interested in having fun dancing, as an on-site inspection showed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pro Senectute spokesman Peter Burri Follath described the world record attempt as merely a side effect. According to the motto "United by Music", the aim of the event in the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest was to meet the needs of older people: Money problems were met with low admission prices (9 francs), they could do something for their health by dancing and, last but not least, it was about enabling social contacts.

The need is obviously there. Over 1400 tickets were sold in a very short time, it was reported. Long before the announced start of the disco at 2 p.m., a long queue had already formed in front of the entrance to Hall 2 of Messe Basel, so that the organizers opened the gates earlier than planned.