Actress Reese Witherspoon has been called for jury duty. (stock photo) Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

Reese Witherspoon was chosen for jury duty because she played a law student in a movie. She shared this curious incident on a talk show.

The mistake was based on her role as a law student in the movie "Naturally Blonde", although she never actually studied law.

Witherspoon emphasized the importance of jury service and warned against prejudice, while the case was ultimately decided unequivocally. Show more

In the USA, it is common for citizens to be regularly selected for jury duty - and celebrities are no exception.

Reese Witherspoon (48), known from the film "Naturally Blonde" (2001), told the "Graham Norton Show" about an amusing experience during her time as a juror in Beverly Hills. Her fellow jurors unanimously elected her as foreperson because she had played a law student in the movie.

Witherspoon reported that she took part in a two-week trial for a dog bite a few years ago. When it came to choosing a chairwoman, she was chosen. "I asked myself: Why me?" the actress recalled. The answer was simple: "You went to law school."

Whiterspoon never studied law

The Oscar winner quickly cleared up this misunderstanding: she had never studied law and had never graduated from college. "I only played a lawyer in a movie once!" she clarified.

Despite the humorous incident, Witherspoon emphasized the importance of jury duty. She expressed her concern that some of her fellow jurors wanted to convict the defendant based on her appearance. Ultimately, however, the case was clear: "It was about someone flouting the rule of never putting their hand in a dogfight."

Will Ferrell (57), also a guest on the show, commented jokingly: "I used to tell my kids, 'Put your hands in dog fights! I feel terrible!"

