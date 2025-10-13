Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon says she wanted to work in the medical field for a long time as a child, just like her parents. (archive picture) dpa

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon actually wanted to pursue a completely different career for a long time as a child. She was influenced by bloody conversations at the dinner table.

As a child, Reese Witherspoon wanted to be a surgeon for a long time, as her father was a doctor and her mother a nurse.

At the dinner table at home, the topics of conversation often revolved around surgery.

Now her first novel, a medical thriller that she co-wrote with Harlan Coben, will be published on October 15. Show more

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon says that as a child she wanted to work in the medical field for a long time, just like her parents. "For years, I wanted to be a surgeon," the industry magazine "The Hollywood Reporter" quoted the 49-year-old as saying at an event in Los Angeles on Saturday. Witherspoon's father worked as a surgeon and her mother as a nurse.

"I spent the first five years of my life on a military base in Germany and everyone who came in and out of our house were doctors who talked exclusively about medical terminology," reported "The Morning Show" actress. "So I was very, very little, sitting at the dinner table listening to my dad and his friends and my mom and her friends talking about really serious surgeries."

Witherspoon's first novel, which she co-wrote with bestselling author Harlan Coben, is also set in the world of medicine. The thriller "Without a Last Word" will be published on October 15.