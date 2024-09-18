Regina Halmich likes being single, but doesn't want to stay that way - only: men hardly ever approach her. Christoph Soeder/dpa

Regina Halmich is currently single. The former boxer was back in the limelight because of her boxing match against Stefan Raab, but doesn't want to look for a partner - men would have a lot of respect for her anyway.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Regina Halmich talks openly about her single life and emphasizes that she currently has no partner.

Despite her popularity thanks to her TV boxing match against Stefan Raab, she is not actively looking for a partner at the moment.

Halmich explains that her celebrity status often puts men off, but she feels relaxed and under pressure when it comes to relationships. Show more

Having just punched entertainer Stefan Raab in the mouth for the third time, former boxer Regina Halmich now talks about her private life.

She also talks about finding a partner and admits: "I don't have a partner at the moment. I also believe that no man would have gone through the last six months." She is alluding to her preparations for the boxing match against Raab.

Although almost six million people watched her boxing on TV, Halmich does not want to go looking for a man now. She is doing quite well with herself, she tells "Bild". But just because she is single at the moment doesn't mean it will stay that way.

The 47-year-old doesn't put any pressure on herself because as she gets older, "there's no more pressure, you become more relaxed".

However, she also admits that her status gets in the way when it comes to dating - because of her job and her fame: "Men have a lot of respect for me, very few dare to approach me," she adds.

