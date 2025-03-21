"Reinas" director Klaudia Reynicke (left) on Friday evening in Geneva with producer Britta Rindelaub. Keystone

The film "Reinas" by filmmaker Klaudia Reynicke won the Swiss Film Award 2025 in the main category "Best Feature Film" on Friday evening. The award was presented by the Federal Office of Culture (BAK) in Geneva on Friday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although "Reinas" fell out of the running for the foreign Oscar in December, the coming-of-age drama has now been awarded a Quartz trophy for best feature film. "Reinas" tells the story of two girls who move with their mother from Lima to the USA during the political unrest in Peru in the early 1990s due to a lack of prospects. They leave their mostly absent father behind. For her film, Swiss-Peruvian filmmaker Klaudia Reynicke, who lives in Lugano, drew on her own life story.

In another main category, Simon Baumann's film "We Heirs" was unsurprisingly awarded Best Documentary. In the winning film, the maker of "Image Problem" (2012) and "Zum Beispiel Suberg" (2013) talks to his parents about the farm they want to leave to their children. The film is a discussion about money, wishes and expectations.

Two best actors

Two actors can celebrate the Swiss Film Award for their performance: David Constantin and Dimitri Krebs were both awarded Best Actor. Two awards in the same category are rare, but it can happen when the nominees receive the same number of votes from the Swiss Film Academy.

Constantin was honored for his performance in the successful Valais crime comedy "Tschugger - Der lätscht Fall". In it, he plays the daredevil policeman Bax. Dimitri Krebs was honored for his acting in "Landesverräter". In it, he plays Ernst Schrämli, a young man from St. Gallen who was executed for treason during the Second World War.

The Swiss Film Award 2025 for Best Actress goes to Laetita Dosch. In the comedy "Le procès du chien", for which she co-wrote the screenplay and made her directorial debut, she plays the lawyer Avril. In this tragic-comic film, she takes on the case of a dog to prevent it from being put down.