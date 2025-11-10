Reinhard Mey thanks rapper Haftbefehl for chart success - Gallery The song "In meinem Garten" by Reinhard Mey landed in the charts after the Haftbefehl documentary. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Reinhard Mey at a performance in Göttingen (Germany) in 2014. Image: KEYSTONE/DPA/Swen Pförtner The documentary about rapper Haftbefehl is currently a big topic of conversation. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Reinhard Mey thanks rapper Haftbefehl for chart success - Gallery The song "In meinem Garten" by Reinhard Mey landed in the charts after the Haftbefehl documentary. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Reinhard Mey at a performance in Göttingen (Germany) in 2014. Image: KEYSTONE/DPA/Swen Pförtner The documentary about rapper Haftbefehl is currently a big topic of conversation. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Reinhard Mey is experiencing a chart comeback with his 55-year-old song "In meinem Garten" - triggered by a documentary about the rapper Haftbefehl. Now Mey has spoken out.

Singer Reinhard Mey has thanked rapper Haftbefehl for his late chart success.

"Thank you, Aykut, for your affection and all that is blossoming in our garden as a result," Mey wrote on his website.

In the successful Netflix documentary "Babo - The Haftbefehl Story", Haftbefehl plays "In My Garden" and sings along. Show more

Singer Reinhard Mey has thanked rapper Haftbefehl for his late chart success. "Thank you, Aykut, for your affection and all that is blossoming in our garden as a result," the 82-year-old addressed Haftbefehl, whose real name is Aykut Anhan, on his website, alluding to his song "In meinem Garten".

The documentary "Babo - The Haftbefehl Story" has helped the singer-songwriter's song to make a surprising comeback. "In meinem Garten" from 1970 reached number 15 in the German charts. "After "Annabelle, ach Annabelle" (1972, 29th place) and "Mann aus Alemannia" (1974, 18th place), it is Mey's third - and so far highest-placed - chart hit," GfK Entertainment announced. At 55 years, it is also the longest gap between first release and chart debut that a German-language title has ever had.

Number 1 in Switzerland too

In one scene of the Netflix documentary, Haftbefehl plays "In meinem Garten" and sings along. The film is currently a big topic of conversation and a huge success. In Switzerland, the documentary is also at number 1 in the Netflix weekly charts in its second week.

The documentary covers everything from Haftbefehl's meteoric rise as a musician to mental health problems and drug use that almost lead to his death.