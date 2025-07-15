Whether for creating a tailor-made itinerary, budget planning or as a language assistant: AI is a helpful companion for vacation planning. Picture: Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

The summer vacations are just around the corner - and planning them is often time-consuming. AI helps you with your packing list and even creates personalized itineraries with the right prompt.

Artificial intelligence helps with vacation planning - for example with travel routes, packing lists and excursion tips.

The more specific the task given to the AI, the more suitable and individual the results will be.

It is important to check the information provided and make bookings yourself.

The summer vacations are approaching - and with them the desire for relaxation. Whether it's relaxing days by the sea, a city trip or a vacation in a caravan:

If you plan well, you can enjoy your trip in a more relaxed way and don't have to organize much at your destination.

Researching travel routes and looking for affordable accommodation often takes more time than you would like. If you want to make better use of this time, commission an AI to create an itinerary. With a precisely formulated prompt, i.e. the order to the AI, it delivers suitable suggestions.

This is how important the prompt is

Different ideas about dream vacations cause heated discussions in some households: While some would prefer to lie lazily on the beach, others are looking for adventure, outdoor activities, culinary experiences and would like to visit cultural sights.

To reconcile preferences, the prompt is crucial, for example: "Create a two-week itinerary for Italy that includes Rome, Florence and Venice. I'm interested in local cuisine, historical sites and family activities."

AI then delivers a customized itinerary: In Rome, a visit to the Colosseum, Vatican and a pasta workshop for families; Pisa is a good option as a day trip from Florence; and in Venice, AI suggests a gondola ride for children. The relevant opening times, admission prices and travel routes should be checked, as the AI does not always use the latest data.

The more precise the request to the AI, the more appropriate the information it provides. If you are not yet satisfied with the answer, you can specify the search with follow-up questions or try out different formulations.

Competent on the road with AI translations

AI helps to gain an overview of a large amount of data. When booking hotels, it is advisable to seek personal contact with travel providers. Swisscom offers tips and a guide to help with the use of AI and also highlights risks.

Whether it's to France, Japan or Brazil - AI also supports travelers on site: If plans change spontaneously, it provides information quickly and AI-supported translation services help to overcome language barriers.

Tips for successful prompting Be specific : The more precise the request, the more personalized the result. Explain as precisely as possible what you are looking for.

Give context : Information such as travel period, budget and interests help the AI to make suggestions that suit you.

Experiment : If you try out different formulations, you will achieve better results. Sometimes you can achieve a better result with a small adjustment to the prompt.

Ask follow-up questions: Often the first result is not yet perfect. Ask more questions or give more guidelines to refine the suggestions. Show more