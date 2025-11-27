View of the Aletsch ice KEYSTONE

The renowned travel guide Fodor's has published its "No List 2026". Eight popular destinations are to be spared in the coming year - including the Jungfrau region. The reasons range from overuse to housing shortages and environmental problems.

bfi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fodor's No List 2026 names eight places that should be avoided for the time being out of consideration for the environment and the population.

On the list: the Jungfrau, Antarctica, the Canary Islands, Mombasa, Mexico City, Isola Sacra, Montmartre and Glacier National Park.

The aim is not a boycott, but a pause for regions that are under massive tourist pressure. Show more

The English-language travel guide Fodor's, a firm reference for US and UK tourists for almost 90 years, has published its new "No List" - a selection of places that should not be visited in 2026. It's not about a boycott, but about raising awareness: regions suffering from congestion, environmental problems or social tensions should be given a break.

Fodor's was founded in 1936 by Eugene Fodor, who wanted to make travel guides more accessible and practical - with tips on tipping, everyday life and a pinch of humor. To this day, the brand is considered an important guide for international travelers.

The editorial team emphasizes that the aim is to make destinations visible where tourism has reached its limits. "Give a place a break - now, not forever," they say. Experts from the travel industry support the approach.

The Canary Islands (Spain)

Residents of the Canary Islands protest against the rising cost of living. KEYSTONE

Tensions are rising on Tenerife, Gran Canaria & Co. "People are really up in arms," says John Dale Beckley from the sustainability platform CanaryGreen.org.

Short-term rentals via Airbnb have caused rents and property prices to explode. Many young people can no longer afford a home.

At the same time, the islands are suffering from a loss of biodiversity, high water consumption and increasing pressure on infrastructure.

Antarctica

Less and less ecotourism in Antarctica. KEYSTONE

Political scientist Mike Gunter has been observing the development of Antarctic tourism for years. Today, large expedition ships dominate, attracting a mass audience.

Instead of traditional, low-key ecotourism, the focus is increasingly on spectacular experiences: Shore excursions, watching glaciers break off - all with consequences for an extremely fragile region.

The Jungfrau region (Switzerland)

More and more tourists on the Jungfrau. KEYSTONE

Switzerland also appears on the list. The Jungfrau region is under pressure due to the unchecked influx of visitors. The combination of booming tourism, limited resources and the strain on the population is becoming a growing challenge.

According to Jungfrau Railways, both visitor numbers and profits reached record levels in 2024: over one million people traveled to the Jungfraujoch, an increase of 5.1 percent compared to the previous year.

Glacier National Park, Montana (USA)

The Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park in Montana. KEYSTONE

The national park had around 300,000 more visitors in 2024 than in the previous year. The consequences are visible: congestion on the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road, more waste, pressure on wildlife.

"The challenges are unprecedented," warns conservation director Jamison. Never before have so many risks arisen at the same time.

Isola Sacra, Italy

Isola Sacra, near Ostia. Imago

The municipality near Ostia is to receive a new port - for some of the largest cruise ships in the world. Environmental associations and local residents are warning of a scenario similar to Venice or Santorini: destroyed ecosystems, gigantic streams of visitors, displacement of the local population.

The planned ships can carry up to 6000 passengers.

Mexico City

Mexico City KEYSTONE

As in the Canary Islands, the flood of Airbnb offers is leading to rising rents and displacement. "Airbnb should be banned in Mexico City," says Natalia de la Rosa from Club Tengo Hambre.

International investors are buying up entire buildings to convert them into short-term rentals - with consequences for entire neighborhoods.

Mombasa, Kenya

Tourist resorts on the coast of Mombasa. KEYSTONE

Kenya is reporting record tourism figures. In 2024 alone, the industry reached 2.4 million international arrivals. Mombasa bears the brunt: traffic chaos, mountains of garbage, polluted beaches and depleted resources.

The coastal cities are also experiencing a massive increase in cruise tourism, which is further exacerbating the situation.

Montmartre, Paris (France)

Through the narrow streets of Montmartre KEYSTONE

The historic artists' quarter attracts around 11 million visitors a year - more than the Eiffel Tower. The pressure has long been too much for the 30,000 residents.

"At night, the Place du Tertre is completely taken over by restaurant tables," says tourism researcher Rémy Knafou. Many residents protest quietly but firmly against the overuse.