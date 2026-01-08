Fake groom, gamer colleague or even surrogate father: in Japan, you can rent anything. Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser delivers a strong, calm performance in the new tragicomedy "Rental Family". A movie that makes you think.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Rental Family", an unsuccessful US actor works in a "rental family" agency in Tokyo. Over time, the line between role and reality begins to blur.

At times somewhat kitschy, the film explores contemporary Japanese social structures with humor and sensitivity.

Three years after his comeback with "The Whale", Brendan Fraser is once again convincing in a gentle, powerful role. Show more

Need a spontaneous fiancé for the next family celebration or serious business partners for an important presentation? That's no problem in Tokyo, you can simply rent them.

In "Rental Family", an unsuccessful American actor (Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser) searches for new meaning in life. For a Japanese "rental family" agency, he slips into the roles of strangers - as a friend, partner or part of a staged family.

But the longer he plays along, the more real the relationships become, and the line between acting and reality begins to blur.

Brendan Fraser, who celebrated his highly acclaimed comeback in 2022 with "The Whale", also shows his calm, touching side in "Rental Family". Find out more about the film in the blue News video.

"Rental Family" will be showing in all blue Cinemas from January 8.

