Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years On April 30, 2005, Renzo Blumenthal (center) from Vella GR became famous throughout the country overnight: The organic farmer from Graubünden wins the Mister Switzerland contest. Image: Keystone Blumenthal is able to beat off the competition in Zurich's Maag Hall. Image: Keystone The Blumenthal family traveled from Val Lumnezia to support him. Also there: Renzo's girlfriend at the time, Ladina Cadisch. Image: Keystone In August 2007, Renzo Blumenthal and teacher Ladina Cadisch say "I do" in Vella. Image: Keystone Four happy parents for Renzo and Ladina Blumenthal: their children are called Moreno, Lena-Priscilla, Naemi and Grace. Image: Keystone After 16 years, the relationship comes to an end: on Saturday, January 6, 2024, Renzo Blumenthal announces his separation from Ladina. Image: Keystone Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years On April 30, 2005, Renzo Blumenthal (center) from Vella GR became famous throughout the country overnight: The organic farmer from Graubünden wins the Mister Switzerland contest. Image: Keystone Blumenthal is able to beat off the competition in Zurich's Maag Hall. Image: Keystone The Blumenthal family traveled from Val Lumnezia to support him. Also there: Renzo's girlfriend at the time, Ladina Cadisch. Image: Keystone In August 2007, Renzo Blumenthal and teacher Ladina Cadisch say "I do" in Vella. Image: Keystone Four happy parents for Renzo and Ladina Blumenthal: their children are called Moreno, Lena-Priscilla, Naemi and Grace. Image: Keystone After 16 years, the relationship comes to an end: on Saturday, January 6, 2024, Renzo Blumenthal announces his separation from Ladina. Image: Keystone

In January 2024, ex-Mister and organic farmer Renzo Blumenthal announced the end of his love affair with his wife Ladina after 16 years of marriage. Now, for the first time, he gives an insight into the dark times after the separation.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 6, 2024, Renzo Blumenthal made his separation from wife Ladina public. After 16 years together and four children, it was over.

Since then, Mister Switzerland 2005 has remained silent about his private life.

Now he is breaking his silence and speaking for the first time in an interview about the painful time after the break-up, his life as a part-time father and newly single. Show more

On January 6, 2024, Mister Switzerland 2005 and organic farmer Renzo Blumenthal surprised everyone: after 16 years and four children together, the man from Graubünden announced his separation from his wife Ladina.

Since then, he has not spoken about his private life. Now, in a new interview, he talks for the first time about the painful time after the separation, the dark times, his life as a part-time dad and being newly single.

Renzo Blumenthal on the break-up

"Yes, I feel good so far. Of course, my life is different to before the break-up. I needed time to come to terms with it, I had to start all over again. But life goes on," says the 49-year-old in an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte".

During this difficult phase, he found support above all in his animals and his family. Blumenthal runs a 40-hectare farm in Vella GR, which he took over from his father Ursin in 2010.

The farm is run by the fourth generation, with around 110 cattle in the barn - including the award-winning cow Berna, who was crowned European Brown Swiss Champion.

Renzo Blumenthal on the divorce

The divorce is not yet final. In the interview, the man from Graubünden emphasizes that he and Ladina are "doing well together, if only for the sake of our children."

The difficult initial situation between Ladina and him has calmed down in the meantime.

He did not seek any psychological help after his marriage ended. His opinion: you have to be prepared to look forward again and allow positivity back into your life. You have to go through this process yourself. His motto: patience brings roses, time heals wounds.

He firmly rules out a love comeback in the interview.

Renzo Blumenthal on his new life as a part-time dad

Childcare is arranged individually and agreed between the parents. After the separation, Lena-Priscilla (14), Naemi (12) and Grace (8) moved into a new home with their mother - a shock for Blumenthal.

His eldest son Moreno (17) continues to live with him. He is doing an apprenticeship away from home, but is regularly at home. He sees his daughter Lena-Priscilla every week: he takes her to judo and picks her up again afterwards.

He finds it particularly difficult to say goodbye when the children go back to their mother at the weekend. "Saying goodbye is very difficult for me every time. But what I find even harder is not being able to see them grow up," he says.

These days, he is mainly a weekend dad, a good-humored father, sometimes the fun guy - but no longer the one who raises them. "I ask myself: what am I actually? Nothing. Simply nothing. But I'm firmly convinced that the children need their father too."

Renzo Blumenthal on loneliness

The ex-Mister admits to feeling lonely from time to time. That is unpleasant. This is not how he had imagined his future. He still has to get used to the fact that everything is different now.

Giving up? That's out of the question for the Capricorn man.

Renzo Blumenthal on his new life as a single man

He certainly won't be going on any dances, he doesn't need to. He's not 20 years old anymore.

His greatest wish for the future? He would like to have his children around him all day.

More videos from this section