  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"What am I actually?" Renzo Blumenthal talks about the time after the separation for the first time

Carlotta Henggeler

8.2.2026

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years
Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. On April 30, 2005, Renzo Blumenthal (center) from Vella GR became famous throughout the country overnight: The organic farmer from Graubünden wins the Mister Switzerland contest.

On April 30, 2005, Renzo Blumenthal (center) from Vella GR became famous throughout the country overnight: The organic farmer from Graubünden wins the Mister Switzerland contest.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. Blumenthal is able to beat off the competition in Zurich's Maag Hall.

Blumenthal is able to beat off the competition in Zurich's Maag Hall.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. The Blumenthal family traveled from Val Lumnezia to support him.

The Blumenthal family traveled from Val Lumnezia to support him.

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. Also there: Renzo's girlfriend at the time, Ladina Cadisch.

Also there: Renzo's girlfriend at the time, Ladina Cadisch.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. In August 2007, Renzo Blumenthal and teacher Ladina Cadisch say "I do" in Vella.

In August 2007, Renzo Blumenthal and teacher Ladina Cadisch say "I do" in Vella.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. Four happy parents for Renzo and Ladina Blumenthal: their children are called Moreno, Lena-Priscilla, Naemi and Grace.

Four happy parents for Renzo and Ladina Blumenthal: their children are called Moreno, Lena-Priscilla, Naemi and Grace.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. After 16 years, the relationship comes to an end: on Saturday, January 6, 2024, Renzo Blumenthal announces his separation from Ladina.

After 16 years, the relationship comes to an end: on Saturday, January 6, 2024, Renzo Blumenthal announces his separation from Ladina.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years
Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. On April 30, 2005, Renzo Blumenthal (center) from Vella GR became famous throughout the country overnight: The organic farmer from Graubünden wins the Mister Switzerland contest.

On April 30, 2005, Renzo Blumenthal (center) from Vella GR became famous throughout the country overnight: The organic farmer from Graubünden wins the Mister Switzerland contest.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. Blumenthal is able to beat off the competition in Zurich's Maag Hall.

Blumenthal is able to beat off the competition in Zurich's Maag Hall.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. The Blumenthal family traveled from Val Lumnezia to support him.

The Blumenthal family traveled from Val Lumnezia to support him.

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. Also there: Renzo's girlfriend at the time, Ladina Cadisch.

Also there: Renzo's girlfriend at the time, Ladina Cadisch.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. In August 2007, Renzo Blumenthal and teacher Ladina Cadisch say "I do" in Vella.

In August 2007, Renzo Blumenthal and teacher Ladina Cadisch say "I do" in Vella.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. Four happy parents for Renzo and Ladina Blumenthal: their children are called Moreno, Lena-Priscilla, Naemi and Grace.

Four happy parents for Renzo and Ladina Blumenthal: their children are called Moreno, Lena-Priscilla, Naemi and Grace.

Image: Keystone

Renzo Blumenthal and Ladina have separated after 16 years. After 16 years, the relationship comes to an end: on Saturday, January 6, 2024, Renzo Blumenthal announces his separation from Ladina.

After 16 years, the relationship comes to an end: on Saturday, January 6, 2024, Renzo Blumenthal announces his separation from Ladina.

Image: Keystone

In January 2024, ex-Mister and organic farmer Renzo Blumenthal announced the end of his love affair with his wife Ladina after 16 years of marriage. Now, for the first time, he gives an insight into the dark times after the separation.

08.02.2026, 12:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On January 6, 2024, Renzo Blumenthal made his separation from wife Ladina public. After 16 years together and four children, it was over.
  • Since then, Mister Switzerland 2005 has remained silent about his private life.
  • Now he is breaking his silence and speaking for the first time in an interview about the painful time after the break-up, his life as a part-time father and newly single.
Show more

On January 6, 2024, Mister Switzerland 2005 and organic farmer Renzo Blumenthal surprised everyone: after 16 years and four children together, the man from Graubünden announced his separation from his wife Ladina.

Since then, he has not spoken about his private life. Now, in a new interview, he talks for the first time about the painful time after the separation, the dark times, his life as a part-time dad and being newly single.

Renzo Blumenthal on the break-up

"Yes, I feel good so far. Of course, my life is different to before the break-up. I needed time to come to terms with it, I had to start all over again. But life goes on," says the 49-year-old in an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte".

During this difficult phase, he found support above all in his animals and his family. Blumenthal runs a 40-hectare farm in Vella GR, which he took over from his father Ursin in 2010.

The farm is run by the fourth generation, with around 110 cattle in the barn - including the award-winning cow Berna, who was crowned European Brown Swiss Champion.

Renzo Blumenthal on the divorce

The divorce is not yet final. In the interview, the man from Graubünden emphasizes that he and Ladina are "doing well together, if only for the sake of our children."

The difficult initial situation between Ladina and him has calmed down in the meantime.

He did not seek any psychological help after his marriage ended. His opinion: you have to be prepared to look forward again and allow positivity back into your life. You have to go through this process yourself. His motto: patience brings roses, time heals wounds.

He firmly rules out a love comeback in the interview.

Renzo Blumenthal on his new life as a part-time dad

Childcare is arranged individually and agreed between the parents. After the separation, Lena-Priscilla (14), Naemi (12) and Grace (8) moved into a new home with their mother - a shock for Blumenthal.

His eldest son Moreno (17) continues to live with him. He is doing an apprenticeship away from home, but is regularly at home. He sees his daughter Lena-Priscilla every week: he takes her to judo and picks her up again afterwards.

New study reveals. The hidden danger of Swiss poverty

New study revealsThe hidden danger of Swiss poverty

He finds it particularly difficult to say goodbye when the children go back to their mother at the weekend. "Saying goodbye is very difficult for me every time. But what I find even harder is not being able to see them grow up," he says.

These days, he is mainly a weekend dad, a good-humored father, sometimes the fun guy - but no longer the one who raises them. "I ask myself: what am I actually? Nothing. Simply nothing. But I'm firmly convinced that the children need their father too."

Renzo Blumenthal on loneliness

The ex-Mister admits to feeling lonely from time to time. That is unpleasant. This is not how he had imagined his future. He still has to get used to the fact that everything is different now.

"Christmas is not the problem"Loneliness accompanies many people all year round

Giving up? That's out of the question for the Capricorn man.

Renzo Blumenthal on his new life as a single man

He certainly won't be going on any dances, he doesn't need to. He's not 20 years old anymore.

His greatest wish for the future? He would like to have his children around him all day.

More videos from this section

More about Renzo Blumenthal

Farmer has had enough. Renzo Blumenthal:

Farmer has had enoughRenzo Blumenthal: "Organic hype is a big money-making exercise!"

More from the department

Day 16 in the jungle camp. Gil Ofarim complains:

Day 16 in the jungle campGil Ofarim complains: "How many more times should I apologize?"

Sporting events. Olympia makes Italo hits popular again

Sporting eventsOlympia makes Italo hits popular again

Music. Léa Doffey from Biel fails in the final of the

MusicLéa Doffey from Biel fails in the final of the "Star Academy"