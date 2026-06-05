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Miracle at the bottom of the sea Researchers discover 300-year-old treasure in the depths

Christian Thumshirn

5.6.2026

Off the coast of Norway, archaeologists have investigated an extraordinary wreck that has remained hidden from the eyes of the world for almost 300 years. At a depth of 600 meters, they found valuable Chinese porcelain.

05.06.2026, 18:56

The wreck lies in the Skagerrak, the strait between Norway, Denmark and Sweden. The region has been considered one of the most important shipping routes in Northern Europe for centuries.

The ship was discovered in 2023 by Norwegian professional diver and underwater filmmaker Espen Sæstad. It is located around 100 kilometers off the Norwegian coast at a depth of around 600 meters. Based on the finds and construction method, the researchers assume that it is a northern European merchant ship from the mid-18th century.

Why the approximately 22-metre-long sailing ship sank remains unclear to this day.

Valuable insights into world trade in the 18th century

The discovery is a sensation for scientists. The ship was carrying goods from a time when Europe and Asia were linked by extensive trade networks. The cargo could provide new insights into what goods were traded at the time and how they found their way across the world's oceans.

The scientists now want to carefully examine and preserve the finds. Many objects were protected for centuries by darkness, cold and high water pressure.

In the video above, we show you the spectacular footage of an underwater robot recovering the valuable cargo piece by piece from the seabed.

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