Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos - one of the richest couples in the world and soon to be married- KEYSTONE

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez want to get married in Venice at the end of June. Almost nothing has been officially confirmed. But there are plenty of rumors, celebrity names and protests. An overview.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez are celebrating their wedding in Venice at the end of June.

Media reports speak of a ten million dollar celebration and numerous star guests.

Resistance is stirring in Venice: activists are planning protests against the wedding. They fear restrictions. Show more

When the super-rich get married, it rarely goes quiet. Especially not when the groom is the third richest person in the world. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are planning their dream wedding in Venice - with 250 guests, 27 outfits and a yacht that is too big for the lagoon. Find out what you need to know here.

The love story

Lauren Sánchez (55) and Jeff Bezos (61) have officially been a couple since 2019. Shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott (55), the US tabloid magazine "National Enquirer" speculated about an affair between Bezos and Sánchez. The two had previously been seen together in public. The magazine later published intimate chat messages.

Sánchez is a former television presenter, in 2016 she trained as a helicopter pilot and then founded Black Ops Aviation, an all-female aerial photography production company. Incidentally, Sánchez's ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, is said to have been a friend of Bezos - and introduced him to Sánchez.

They have been seeking the limelight as a couple ever since. Bezos and Sánchez show up at an Oscar party, at the Met Gala, at the White House. They present themselves as a power couple who also want to appear normal. A "Vogue" photo shoot in November 2023, in which Bezos in a T-shirt and cowboy hat pretends to have just caught a wild horse with his bare hands, is symbolic of this.

However, the message that they belong to the working class seems less credible when Sánchez is also wearing an engagement ring worth 2.5 million dollars.

Bezos and Sánchez got engaged in May 2023 on Bezos' 500 million yacht "Koru" - in Maori, the language of the indigenous population of New Zealand, the name of the ship means new beginning.

The wedding

Two years after the engagement, the wedding in Venice follows. Much is unconfirmed; media reports are based on rumors and anonymous sources. The ceremony is set to take place between June 24 and 28, 2025 - sometimes there is also talk of June 26 to 28.

The location is also unclear. The island of San Giorgio Maggiore and the Chiesa dell'Abbazia della Misericordia, a church in the center of Venice, are being discussed.

The island of San Giorgio Maggiore is a possible wedding location. It is not confirmed. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The wedding is expected to cost around 10 million dollars. It will be organized by the wedding planners who already organized George and Amal Clooney 's wedding in 2016. "Discretion is our top priority. We have no social media presence and no examples of previous work will be made public," they write on their website.

The "Koru", Bezos' yacht, is also due to come to Venice for the wedding. However, it is too big to dock directly in the Venice lagoon and would have to anchor at a remote pier.

For the bride, the ceremony is also likely to be a marathon of changing clothes. According to the Italian newspaper "Corriere Della Sera ", Sánchez is planning 27 different outfits in 72 hours.

The guest list

Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians, Ivanka Trump, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey - you name it. According to TMZ, everyone who is anyone has been invited, with up to 200 to 250 guests. Five of Venice's most exclusive hotels are said to have been booked to host them.

According to the Daily Mail, Lady Gaga is even set to perform for the wedding couple.

Of course, there have already been bachelor parties with the close circle of friends. Sánchez celebrated in Paris with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry, among others (remember: Sánchez and Perry flew into space together in April). Jeff Bezos spent a few days in Madrid.

The marriage contract

Bezos' 25-year marriage to his ex-wife ended in a divorce deal that was very expensive for him. MacKenzie Scott received 38 billion dollars , mostly in Amazon shares.

According to Forbes, Bezos currently has a fortune of around 225 billion dollars. If his marriage to Lauren Sánchez were to fail, he now wants to be better protected. The Daily Mail writes that Sanchez and Bezos have not already married because negotiations for a prenuptial agreement are taking longer than planned.

The media are also speculating as to what exactly this will entail. The magazine "L'Officiel USA" writes that Sanchez is to receive a maximum of one million dollars for each year of the marriage in the event of a separation.

The protests

In 2016, the Clooneys were celebrated in Venice, but Bezos and Sanchez are unwelcome. Posters with the slogan "No Space for Bezos" were hung around the city. On the day of the wedding, activists want to block access to possible locations.

"We have nothing against weddings, but we don't like the arrogance of this billionaire who thinks he can buy anything with his money, even Venice," said an activist from "No Space for Bezos" to the "Corriere della Sera ". The activists fear increased security measures, closed streets and an increased police presence.

"No Space For Bezos" - "No space for Bezos". Posters like this are currently hanging all over Venice. KEYSTONE

According to the mayor of Venice, it is a private celebration with no restrictions for the public. Rumors that Jeff Bezos had reserved all the city's water cabs were not true. The Venetian governor also told the "Corriere della Sera": "I don't understand this protest for 200 people when up to 150,000 tourists come to Venice on some days."

