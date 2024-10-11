Olma wants to use a new concept to ensure that parties can continue even after the hall has closed. This annoys stall operators in the city center. Keystone

With a new concept at the "Olmaplaza", the city of St. Gallen is offending many restaurateurs in the city center. As a result, many stallholders are losing their customers.

"For years, the city of St. Gallen promised residents in the Museumsquartier that it would not expand the party mile. But when the Olma came along with its requests, this was obviously thrown out the window."

This is how Urs Brülisauer criticized the new Olma concept to SRF. He runs a marquee on the party mile - and is now likely to lose a large part of his clientele.

Since the tasting hall burnt down in 2000, Olma has set up a petting zoo at this location - now a new concept is being launched at the "Olmaplaza": Food and drink stands, a restaurant and a club are now to be located at the exit of the fair. Even after the halls close, the party can continue there well into the night.

"They have fewer visitors as a result"

This not only annoys Brülisauer, but also other stand operators. In the past, they had been denied an extension by the city - now the Olma is doing this, with the blessing of St. Gallen. This could have striking consequences for the fair, which is located in the city center, outside the Olma. Visitors would get stuck at the exit of the Olma - and enjoy food and drink there instead of continuing on their way.

René Rechsteiner, President of the Regional Gastronomy Association of the City of St. Gallen, thinks the decision is a good one in principle. However, he also sees a problem for the city center's restaurateurs: "It means they have fewer visitors. That's a great pity." It is possible that many stall operators will pull out as a result - inevitably.

The smaller stalls would no longer be able to keep up with the huge range of this new concept. The competition is too strong.

Rechsteiner is particularly critical of the city council's 180-degree turnaround: "Years ago, it explicitly said that there would be no more additional permits. Now a project like this is being approved. I have no understanding for that."

No objections to the planning application

City Councillor Markus Buschor defends himself on SRF: "I don't understand this criticism. In terms of new permits, we were talking about the party mile near the old town, not the entire area." The new Olma offer is attractive for the city.

In addition, according to Buschor, there were no objections to the planning application for the new Olma concept: "There were no objections to Olma's application. We had no reasons under public law not to grant the planning application."

The new orientation is causing displeasure in St. Gallen's city center, but it will be implemented anyway - it remains to be seen how it will really affect the stall operators.

