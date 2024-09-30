The 27-year-old Marius Borg Høiby is not said to have been "high on alcohol and cocaine", but to have had a cocktail of drugs. (archive picture) Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB SCANPIX/EPA/dpa

The headlines about Marius Borg Høiby just won't stop. A Norwegian daily newspaper is now reporting that Mette-Marit's son is said to have had a drug cocktail in his blood the night he attacked his girlfriend.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby tested positive for cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis after a violent incident on August 4, according to a Norwegian daily.

He confessed to having attacked his ex-girlfriend and vandalized her apartment while "intoxicated with alcohol and cocaine".

Two other ex-girlfriends also accused him of violence.

Høiby stated that he was suffering from mental health problems and drug abuse, which is why he was seeking treatment. Show more

The son of Princess Mette-Marit (51) just won't shut up. After Marius Borg Høiby (27) was recently arrested again in Oslo for violating a restraining order, according to Norwegian media, the results of his urine and blood tests are now available. He had to give these after the night of the crime on August 4, when he attacked his girlfriend at the time.

The results show that the 27-year-old is believed to have had cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis in his system. This was reported by the Norwegian daily newspaper "Verdens Gang", which claims to have had access to the police report.

Furthermore, the blood and urine analyses did not reveal any alcohol - contrary to earlier statements by Marius Borg Høiby.

Ex-girlfriends accuse Marius Borg Høiby of violence

In an interrogation, the stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (51) admitted to being "drunk and high on cocaine" when he trashed his ex-girlfriend's apartment. Marius Borg Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship.

In the violent incident on the night of August 4, he physically attacked and threatened his former girlfriend. The authorities are still investigating him for damage to property and assault.

Two other ex-girlfriends of Marius Borg Høiby, Juliane Snekkestad (29) and Nora Haukland (27), have come forward: he is also said to have been violent towards them during the relationship.

Mental health problems and drug abuse

Marius Borg Høiby's defense lawyer Øyvind Bratlien finds the fact that the results of the drug test have now been made public "unnecessary and highly offensive". The 27-year-old had not been informed about this. According to the lawyer, he had already "previously declared that he had been struggling with drug use for a long time".

The police did not want to officially comment to the daily newspaper "for reasons of the investigation".

In a statement, Marius Borg Høiby admitted the acts of violence against the woman and wrote that he was suffering from mental health problems and drug abuse. He wanted to seek treatment for this.

"My substance abuse and my diagnoses cannot excuse what (...) happened," it continued. He wanted to take responsibility for this and tell the police the truth.

