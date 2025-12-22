SRF journalist Reto Lipp hosted the business magazine "Eco" from 2007 to 2021 and the successor format "Eco Talk" since August 2021. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

SRF presenter Reto Lipp is retiring tonight. For two decades, he explained the economy to the Swiss. A conversation about his departure - and his most special interviews.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you From the financial crisis to the franc shock and the coronavirus pandemic: SRF journalist Reto Lipp spent 18 years explaining the economy to the Swiss.

Today, Monday at 10.25 pm, the 65-year-old will host his last program "Eco Talk". At the end, he himself will be interviewed by his successor Eveline Kobler

Lipp regularly set the tone in business journalism with his analyses and discussions. Show more

Reto Lipp, tonight is the last time you will host the "Eco Talk" program. How do you feel about your last appearance on SRF Swiss Television?

With mixed feelings. I'm looking forward to having more time, more freedom and less stress. But of course I really enjoyed hosting "Eco Talk". I will certainly miss the adrenaline rush every Monday and my colleagues from the SRF economics department. What I won't miss are the many meetings ...

Last week you revealed on Linkedin that you will be handing over control of your show "Eco Talk" to the editors tonight. Do you really have no idea what will happen?

My successor, Eveline Kobler, told me: you are responsible for the introductions at the beginning and you have the last word in the show, in between I will take over. But I think we will talk about the changes in business journalism in recent years and, above all, about the many crises.

When "Eco", the predecessor to "Eco Talk", went on air in 2007, it was the beginning of a crisis-ridden development: the UBS bailout, the banking crisis, the euro debt crisis, the minimum exchange rate and the appreciation of the franc, coronavirus and the war in Ukraine - and now the US tariffs. We have never been short of topics.

You worked at SRF for almost two decades. Which three encounters as a presenter with prominent people during this time had a lasting impact on you - and why?

Daniel Vasella, the former Novartis CEO: He always tried to explain the inexplicable, for example his severance pay of 72 million francs. I always had particularly intensive interviews with him.

Boris Johnson, whom I met at the WEF in Davos when he was still Mayor of London. He surprised me with the term "Britzerland", which I didn't understand at first. Until it became clear that he was dreaming of an economic merger between Britain and Switzerland.

And then, of course, the many great entrepreneurs in this country who have inspired me time and again, such as Peter Spuhler or, last Monday, the Hug family, who are the fifth generation to run the Hug bakery. Viewers love shows with courageous and creative family entrepreneurs.

What did you enjoy most as host of "Eco Talk"?

Definitely the always very exciting conversations with personalities who make up our economy every day. The economy is not just someone far away, the economy is all of us. We are employees or the self-employed, taxpayers, consumers, we are all part of a successful economy. And that's why we've always taken a very broad approach to our topics in "Eco Talk", as we did before in "Eco".

The transition from stressful job to retirement normality is approaching: how much do you think you will miss the "Eco Talk" program?

I will definitely miss it, but as I will continue to host large congresses, events and panels, I will still feel that live kick and the contact with the audience.

I will also continue to run the "Comsumcast" podcast for the Zurich Press Association and the Zurich PR Society. I talk to exciting personalities from communication, PR, advertising and media. By the way, my next guest is my future ex-boss Nathalie Wappler.

You said in an interview that you want to "embrace the new life" when you retire. What exactly do you mean by that?

Being open to new things, giving my hobbies such as music, languages, sport or reading more space, shifting down a gear and generally enjoying myself more ... Health is the most important thing anyway - and nobody knows how long they can count on it.

Any travel plans that you want to realize soon?

I'm not a big travel freak. So I won't be traveling for months at a time. It will be much more spontaneous trips, up to now I've always had to take vacations in the summer when "Eco Talk" takes a break. Now I can spontaneously say that I won't be there next week. One destination I would like to visit again is Vancouver in Canada, as I still have friends there.

Do you have any final words?

I would like to thank the television viewers for their always very favorable criticism. The fact that I was able to present "Eco Talk" again successfully for four years after the end of "Eco" fills me with great gratitude. Transforming a magazine into a talk show is not trivial, but the viewers have followed my lead.

More videos from the department