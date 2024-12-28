Presenter Reto Lipp hands over the moderation of "Eco Talk". SRF/Oscar Alessio

After more than 20 years at SRF, Reto Lipp has announced his retirement from presenting the business format "Eco Talk". SRF is now looking for a new face for the popular program via a job advertisement.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reto Lipp will retire in August 2025 and is therefore handing over the moderation of "Eco Talk".

Lipp has been shaping SRF's business programs since 2007. He has received several awards, most recently as "Swiss Business Journalist of the Year".

SRF is now looking for an experienced presenter with sound economic knowledge and camera experience.

In addition to "Eco Talk", the new presenter will also be responsible for "SRF Börse" and will work part-time. Show more

After more than 20 years at SRF and as the defining face of the "Eco Talk" program, Reto Lipp is retiring from presenting. As SRF told "Persoenlich.com", the journalist will reach retirement age in August 2025.

As with Röbi Koller, who will host his last show "Happy Day" in the spring, his departure is not due to a move to the competition. The search for a successor for the renowned business format is already underway with a job advertisement.

The requirements for Reto Lipp's successor are high. We are looking for a person with "experience in front of the camera", who either has a degree in economics or business administration or already has many years of expertise in business journalism.

Reto Lipp's big shoes to fill

"Confident conduct of talks and interviews, professionalism in conducting discussions and a confident manner, even in live situations" are also among the required qualifications, according to the job advertisement.

A possible successor could be Andi Lüscher, SRF's Co-Head of Economics. Lüscher has already presented several times in the past when Lipp was unavailable.

Since the launch of "Eco" in 2007, Reto Lipp has been the defining face of the business magazine. Even after the restructuring in 2021, when "Eco" became the talk show "Eco Talk" to save money, Lipp remained the show's figurehead.

Successor still unclear

Lipp's clear communication of economic topics earned him numerous awards, most recently in December as "Swiss Business Journalist of the Year" and a "Golden Pen" for comprehensible economic reporting. In addition to his long career as a journalist, he also worked for UBS before joining SRF.

With the departure of Reto Lipp, SRF faces the challenge of filling the gap left by an experienced presenter and economics expert. Whoever succeeds him will not only take over "Eco Talk", but will also be in front of the camera on "SRF Börse". The successor is eagerly awaited.

