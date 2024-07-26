Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan on a visit to the Nigerian capital Lagos, where they were promoting the Invictus Games. (May 12, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Sunday Alamba

Together with his wife Duchess Meghan, Harry had retired from the UK. In a new documentary, he now talks about the battle against the tabloid media in his home country.

Prince Harry still fears for the safety of his wife Duchess Meghan in his native Britain.

In a new documentary on ITV, he spoke about his fight against the tabloid media.

He said it was a risk to go against the press.

The couple now live in the USA with their two children.

One of the reasons for the withdrawal was the British tabloid media's treatment of the Duchess - there had also been threats against Meghan. Show more

Prince Harry still fears for the safety of his wife Duchess Meghan in his home country of Great Britain. In a new ITV documentary, he spoke about his fight against the tabloid media. He said it was a risk to go against the press. "Look at what has happened to me, my wife and my family over the last four years," said Harry (39). It was a difficult decision.

The son of King Charles III (75) is convinced that he has been the victim of phone hacking and other illegal methods of obtaining information over the course of his life. He has already been awarded damages in a lawsuit against the publisher of the Mirror. He also makes similar accusations against other tabloids.

When asked whether he wasn't attracting even more attention with such fights, Harry replied: "There's more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway." You get to a point where you're damned if you do something and equally damned if you do nothing.

Threats against the Duchess

Harry and his wife Meghan (42) broke away from their royal duties four years ago. The couple now live in the USA with their two children. One of the reasons for their withdrawal was the way the British tabloid media treated the Duchess. There had also been threats against Meghan.

"It's still dangerous," Harry said in the documentary "Tabloids on Trial", which aired on Thursday evening. All it takes, he said, is a lone perpetrator - one person reading this stuff - with a knife or acid, for example. "That's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country." Harry also stated in the interview that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had supported him in his cause.

