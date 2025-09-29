Marvin waited over 30 years for a sign from his family - with no result. Nik Hartmann and his "Happy Day" team went on a search in Thailand and found what they were looking for. A reunion with many emotions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marvin spent over 30 years searching for his Thai mother, about whom he had hardly any information.

His father repeatedly promised him a trip to Thailand to find her, but never kept his promise.

The uncertainty about his mother's fate burdened Marvin for decades. Thanks to "Happy Day", he found his mother again. Show more

For over thirty years, Marvin wondered what had become of his Thai mother. His father kept putting him off: "He always told me we'd go to Thailand when I was old enough. But that never happened," Marvin remembers.

Marvin's story begins in Chiang Mai in 1992. His father is Swiss, his mother Thai, and they run the "Firehouse" bar there. But the relationship didn't last and Marvin and his father returned to Switzerland. From then on, Marvin lives with his grandmother. Marvin recalls to "SRF.ch":"My grandmother meant everything to me. She gave me everything I needed," he says. When his grandmother moved into a retirement home, Marvin was left alone and lost contact with his father.

Then fate strikes: a fire destroys documents and photos of the family - only a few things remain, including a photo of Marvin's mother. When he looks at the photo, he feels a lot of warmth. Marvin wants to find his mother again. His desire grows when he finds out that he is going to be a father himself. Marvin says: "I just want to know for myself whether she has ever forgotten me."

Baby Marvin and his mother Pranee. It is the only surviving photo after a fire. zVg

Marvin's partner reports to "Happy Day"

Marvin's wife Nadine gets in touch with the editors of "Happy Day" and hopes for help for Marvin. She is pregnant and would be delighted if her child could meet Marvin's Thai family.

That's when Nik Hartmann steps in. He sets off with a TV crew and Marvin in Thailand in search of his mother. In Switzerland, an experienced Thai journalist supports the search. He knows how the authorities in Chang Mai work. The team starts their search in the "Firehouse" bar that Marvin's parents once ran.

But the search goes badly, no one at the bar remembers the Swiss expatriate. But the team doesn't give up - and makes a find.

The tide turns in the south: with the help of the village women, Nik and translator Daniel actually find Marvin's mother Pranee and his grandmother. The women open old photo albums - memories of a child they have never let go of.

Pranee never forgot Marvin

Marvin's mother Pranee is scarred by life. The Thai woman suffered a serious head injury - but the memory of her son Marvin has not been erased.

After 32 years, mother and son meet, later joined by relatives. Great emotions, tears flow. Pranee says she has "never forgotten" Marvin.

An encounter that leaves its mark. Marvin is happy: "It was unbelievable, I was expecting my grandmother and mother, but I got the whole package. For me, it means that I suddenly have a family on my side again."

