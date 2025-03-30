Richard Chamberlain in the play "The Exorcist" in Los Angeles. KEYSTONE

The actor Richard Chamberlain became famous with "Shogun" and "The Thorn Birds". Now he has died in Hawaii at the age of 90.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US actor Richard Chamberlain is dead.

He died at the age of 90 after complications from a stroke in Hawaii.

Chamberlain became famous for the adventure series "Shogun" and finally "The Thorn Birds". Show more

The US actor Richard Chamberlain has died. Chamberlain, who enjoyed worldwide success with the four-part TV series "The Thorn Birds", died at the age of 90 after complications from a stroke in Hawaii, US media reported unanimously, citing his spokesman and his long-time partner. Chamberlain would have celebrated his 91st birthday on Monday. "Our beloved Richard is now with the angels," his longtime partner Martin Rabbett was quoted as saying.

Known for the adventure series "Shogun"

For decades, Chamberlain, who was born in Los Angeles in 1934, was regarded as a TV heartthrob and Hollywood's "Prince Charming". He studied art, then became interested in acting - and one of his first engagements in the 1960s was the leading role in the medical series "Dr. Kildare". This was followed by roles in the adventure series "Shogun" and finally "The Thorn Birds". In the four-part TV series, he played the charismatic Father Ralph de Bricassart, who falls in love with the farmer's daughter Meggie against all conventions. More than 200 million viewers watched the series worldwide.

Chamberlain, who made his homosexuality public in an autobiography at the age of almost 70, also appeared frequently on the theater stage. Just a few years ago, he last appeared in front of the camera for a few smaller film and television projects.