US actor Richard Gere (75) reports that his wife Alejandra Silva (41) thought he was another Hollywood star when they first met. "She had no idea who I was when we met," claimed the "Pretty Woman" actor in an interview with his wife for the Spanish edition of "Elle" magazine.
Silva had not seen any of his films until then, "which was great", Gere explains in the conversation, but is interrupted by his wife: "No, wait a minute. Richard, I knew who you were." She just hadn't seen many of his films back then.
Gere continues in a dry tone: "She thought I was George Clooney. But apart from that, she knew exactly who I was."