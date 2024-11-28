  1. Residential Customers
Celebrity mix-up Richard Gere about his wife: "She thought I was George Clooney"

dpa

28.11.2024 - 15:52

Richard Gere says that his wife Alejandra Silva mistook him for another Hollywood star when they first met.
When they first met, Alejandra Silva knew very little about her husband Richard Gere. In an interview, the couple joked that she thought he was George Clooney.

28.11.2024, 15:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Richard Gere said in an interview with the Spanish magazine "Elle" that his wife Alejandra Silva initially thought he was George Clooney when they first met.
  • Silva stated that although she knew Gere, she had only seen a few of his films at the time.
  • The couple have been married since 2018.
Show more

US actor Richard Gere (75) reports that his wife Alejandra Silva (41) thought he was another Hollywood star when they first met. "She had no idea who I was when we met," claimed the "Pretty Woman" actor in an interview with his wife for the Spanish edition of "Elle" magazine.

Silva had not seen any of his films until then, "which was great", Gere explains in the conversation, but is interrupted by his wife: "No, wait a minute. Richard, I knew who you were." She just hadn't seen many of his films back then.

Gere continues in a dry tone: "She thought I was George Clooney. But apart from that, she knew exactly who I was."

The actor and the Spanish woman tied the knot in April 2018. They have two sons together, Alexander (5) and James (4).

Gere was recently asked on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" how this chapter of his life is going. The actor replied: "It's the best of the best."

