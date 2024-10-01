A picture from good times: Richard Lugner and Simone on painter Maria Lahr's 70th birthday in March 2024. IMAGO/K.Piles

Simone Lugner, the widow of the construction impresario, only started her new job at Lugner City in August 2024. She has now been dismissed. Lugner's daughter Jacqueline sits on the company's management board and is talking about a reorganization.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone Lugner received her notice on Monday.

The building tycoon's last wife only took up the job at Lugner City in August. A few days later, Richard Lugner died at the age of 91.

The reason for the dismissal? A realignment, according to the management. Entrepreneur Gerald Friede and Lugner's daughter Jacqueline sit on the executive floor of Lugner City. Show more

Lugner's widow Simone is going through a difficult time. On August 12, 2024, Austrian construction impresario Richard "Mörtel" Lugner died in his villa in Vienna-Döbling at the age of 91.

Now Simone Lugner has to cope with the next blow. On Monday, she was fired from her job at Lugner City, which she only took up on August 1, 2024.

"I don't understand the world anymore," Simone Lugner tells heute.at and adds: "I just don't understand why they're like this. Why can't I contribute my skills to the Lugner company, as Richard wanted? I gave up my stable and good job for Richard, my old life." She was looking forward to her new job at Lugner City - at Richard's side. "As long as he was there, everything would have been fine."

Entrepreneur Gerald Friede and Lugner's daughter Jacqueline are on the management board of Lugner City. The building contractor's widow says that the company management had been toying with her resignation for some time. Simone Lugner says to "heute.at": "I always believed Mr. Friede when he asked me when I would finally be able to make a meaningful contribution and what tasks I should take on: 'We'll get back to you. Leo then said that we would sit down together after the election. But it seems like it was all just a stalling game, and the resignation has been firmly in people's minds since Richard's death."

Victims of a realignment

The managing directors of Lugner City have now reacted to the termination and written a letter. The letter refers to changed circumstances in the course of a realignment and reorganization of the company. One of these changes concerns the decision "not to continue" Simone Lugner's employment relationship. The company wishes her "all the best and every success for the future."

Simone Lugner has until November 15 to carry out her job and then vacate the office opposite her late husband's office.

More videos from the department